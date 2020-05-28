Concamin representatives stated that Mexico needs clear rules in the energy field so as not to divert investments

Mexico will stop being the “tiger” or the leader of Latin America if you don’t offer clear rules in the energy investments, as well as certainty and respect for the rule of law, warned representatives of the Confederation of Industrial Chambers (Concamin) in Germany and France and in the American Society of Mexico.

By participating in the Seventh Concamin COVID Industrial Report, dedicated to knowing how it looks Mexico from abroad, the Concamin ambassador in Germany, Joachim Elsaesser, pointed out that the last 30 years Mexico has been a success story, but the last months ” change worries“Because the country can stop having the role of leader in the region or” stop being the tiger “.

In his opinion, “something that scares is the new energy policy in Mexico, the policy that says no to climate change; From a European perspective, this is a medieval policy. “

Critical that Mexico’s energy policy does not respond to climate change, because this means that companies cannot respond in turn to the demands of value chains and therefore run the risk of being left out of global supply.

The president of the Concamin, Francisco Cervantes Diaz, reiterated that the industrialists have insisted on having a dialogue table with authorities of the Secretary of Energy (Sener) and the Federal electricity commission (CFE) to take care of clean energy and competitiveness, but above all, the rule of law.

Because the rule changes all they do is command conflicting signals to the world and more in a moment than we need investment and trusted to buffer the blow to the economy from Mexico”.

The president of the North American Association in Mexico (American Society of Mexico), Larry Rubinhighlighted the entry into force on Treaty between Mexico, United States and Canada (T-MEC), which will be an injection into the Mexican economy, “but it will not be enough for the economy not to go into recession.”

For Rubin, the treaty will be very positive for Mexico, but one of the great challenges “is to leave a clear signal abroad that the rules are clearyes and they don’t change. An important key is the energy sector. In recent weeks, we have seen that what Mexico has agreed to fluctuate and these are not good signs for North American investment in Mexico. ”

The industrialists of Mexico and the United States seek the same, what we need is certainty and we need all the possible support. ”

He added that if we want to grow, “we must focus on the axis of certainty, with clear rules and not change them. The T-MEC can make investments between Mexico and the United States that today are 600 billion dollars, in five years, grow to a trillion dollars. “

In his opportunity, the Concamin ambassador in France, Alfred Rodríguez, affirmed that Mexico and France have been allies for more than 100 years, however, for the country to capture new investments a government that guarantee stability and economic growth with well-being.

He agreed that in order to guarantee investments towards Mexico, the rule of law and certainty in investments are required, this with the promotion of global value chains, competitive access to clean energy, education and inclusion.

With information from Notimex