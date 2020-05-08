The cessation of activity decreed in March during the state of alarm has sunk the General Industrial Production Index (IPI) up to 10.2% in March with respect to the same month of the previous year. It is the largest decrease since April 2017 and has affected all sectors, as revealed by data from the National Statistics Institute (INE).

With the year-on-year crash in March, industrial production returns at negative rates after rising 0.1% in February. Corrected for seasonal and calendar effects, industrial production sank 12.2% year-on-year in March, its biggest drop since September 2009, when it registered a 13% decrease.

In monthly rate (March over February), industrial production also experienced a double-digit decline, in this case 11.9%.

The entry into force of state of alarm caused many companies to close in mid-March or reduce the intensity of their production. The data collection for this statistic was carried out in April, at which time some establishments were closed, which has led the INE to contact by email and telephone, similar to the previous months.

The response rate of the informants to the data in this survey has exceeded 80%, so Statistics considers that the quality of the indicators for March is similar to that of any other month, both in the national data and in the autonomous communities.

All sectors cut production

All industrial sectors cut productionn last March, especially durable consumer goods (-24.6% year-on-year) and capital goods (-24.1%). They are followed by intermediate goods (-9.7%), energy (-1.7%) and non-durable consumer goods (-1.4%).

The activities that most reduced their production in March in the interannual rate were the manufacture of motor vehicles (-39.5%), other manufacturing industries (-27.6%), the manufacture of clothing (-25.3%) ) and the leather and footwear industry (-24.6%).

In contrast, those that increased their production compared to March 2019 were the paper industry (+ 4.1%), the food industry (+ 3.6%), the manufacture of pharmaceutical products (+3.6 %) and the manufacture of computer products (+ 3%).

The indexes adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects also show negative annual rates in all sectors: durable consumer goods (-27.1%), capital goods (-26.3%), intermediate goods (-12.1%) ), non-durable consumer goods (-3%) and energy (-2.2%).

In monthly rate (March over February), industrial production plummeted 11.9%, with falls of 28.1% in durable consumer goods, from 26.7% in capital goods, from 11.8% in intermediate goods and 1.3% in non-durable consumer goods. In contrast, energy production increased 1.3% in March compared to February due to the confinement of Spanish households.

Industrial production decreased in March in 16 autonomous communities in the interannual rate and only increased in Murcia, with an increase of 1.1%.

The greatest decreases occurred in Castilla y León (-16%), País Vasco (-15.8%), Aragón (-14.1%), Cantabria (-13.6%) and Baleares (-13%), while the lowest decreases corresponded to Extremadura (-1.1%) and the Canary Islands (-1.4%).