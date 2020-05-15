TheIndustrial production in the euro zone registered an unprecedented drop in March, falling by 11.3%compared to the previous month, when it had decreased 0.1%, as a consequence of the containment measures implemented in the countries of the region to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, while compared to March 2019 the decrease was 12 , 9%, as reported by Eurostat.

Across the EU, industrial production experiencedin the third month of the year a fall of 10.4% in relation to February, when it had remained stable. Compared to the same month of 2019, the industrial production of the Twenty-seven fell by 11.8%.

Among the EU countries, the largest monthly decreases in industrial production were observed inItaly (-28.4%), Slovakia (-20.3%) and France (-16.4%), while the most significant increases were in Ireland (+ 15.5%), Greece and Finland (both + 1.9%).

Compared to March 2019,The greatest decreases in industrial production corresponded to Luxembourg (-32.7%), Italy (-29.3%) and Slovakia(-19.6%). On the other hand, the most significant increases were those of Ireland (+ 25.3%), Malta (+ 5.7%) and Finland (+ 2.8%).

In the case of Spain, industrial production registered a monthly decrease of 11.9% in March, after having fallen two tenths in February, while the year-on-year drop was 12.6%.

Compared to February, theproduction of durable consumer goods in the euro area fell 26.3%, the production of capital goods by 15.9% and that of intermediate goods by 11%, while energy production fell by 4% and that of non-durable consumer goods fell by 1.6%.

In year-on-year terms, the production of durable consumer goods fell by 24.2% and that of capital goods by 21.5%, while that of intermediate goods fell 11.8% and that of energy a 6.7%. On the other hand, the production of non-durable consumer goods decreased by 0.8% year-on-year.

