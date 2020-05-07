This Wednesday, two monthly reports from the Institute of Statistics and Censuses were released, where the recession and the impact of the coronavirus and its quarantine on the local economy are observed.

The manufacturing industrial production index (manufacturing IPI) shows a drop of 16.8% in March of this year, when the quarantine began, compared to the same month of 2019. According to Indec, the accumulated figure for the first quarter of 2020 shows a decrease of 6.4% compared to the same period of 2019.

In the construction sector, the drop was even greater. In March 2020, the synthetic indicator of construction activity (ISAC) showed a decrease of 46.8% compared to the same month of 2019. “The accumulated figure for the first quarter of 2020 of the original series index shows a decrease of 28.1% compared to the same period of 2019. Likewise, in March 2020, the seasonally adjusted series index shows a negative variation of 32.3% compared to to the previous month and the trend-cycle series index registers a negative variation of 3.3% compared to the previous month, ”said Indec.

This is the biggest drop in the industry since the depression of the first half of 2002 and it is historic in the case of construction: it exceeded the record retraction of February 2002 that was 44.5 percent.

When you look The industrial sectors show that the one that showed the greatest drop was that of “non-metallic” products, with a decrease of 40.7%. But then there is a group that fell between 30% and 40%, such as “Other equipment, appliances and instruments” that exhibits a drop of 39.9%, Clothing, leather and footwear “that shows a decrease of 37, 9%, “Motor vehicles, bodies, trailers and auto parts”, which registered a decrease of 34.9%, and “Metal Products”, which showed a decrease of 34.2 percent.

In a second platoon are the sectors that showed a drop between 10% and 20%, such as Textile products ”, which fell 29.6%,“ Basic metal industries ”that presented a decrease of 27.6%,“ Furniture and mattresses, and other manufacturing industries ”showing a 26.7% drop,“ Other transport equipment ”falling 25.6%,“ Machinery and equipment ”showing a 24.7% drop,“ Tobacco products ”showing a decrease of 24.5% and “Rubber and plastic products” that registered a decrease of 20 percent.

Finally, there are those that fell less than 10%, such as the division “Oil refining, coke and nuclear fuel” that exhibits a fall of 9.8%, “Wood, paper, edition and printing” that falls 9.4% , “Chemical substances and products” showing a decrease of 4%, and the “Food and beverages” division, which registered a decrease of 2% compared to March 2019.

The steep drop in construction is also reflected in the input consumption data. Indec’s work shows that during March Asphalt consumption showed a drop of 74.6% against the same month of 2019; processed concrete fell 68% and 61.1% round iron and steels for construction; which shows the state of semi-paralysis of both public and private works.

As expected, this also resulted in the loss of jobs. As a complement to the ISAC data, information on the Registered jobs in construction activity in the private sector. The information refers to jobs on which contributions are made and contributions to the pension system. In February 2020, this indicator registered a decrease of 19.2% with respect to the same month of the previous year. In the accumulated January-February 2020, this indicator presented a decrease of 17.7% with respect to the same period of the previous year.

The fall trend would continue in April if data from the Build Index (IC), which were also known today and which measure the evolution of the volumes sold to the private sector of the construction products manufactured by the leading companies (ceramic bricks, portland cement, lime, long steel, aluminum carpentry, floors and ceramic coatings, adhesives and pastines, waterproofing paints, sanitary ware, taps and water pipes); as According to this work, sales in April were 74.3% below those registered in April 2019.

And when compared to March 2020, the volumes shipped in April 2020 registered a seasonally adjusted 59.2% decrease.

“The manufacturing industrial sector came to stand, in September, at its lowest level of activity in the last four years and began to move away after some slightly positive months. The stoppage of activity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic had a partial impact on the indicator for March, and will have a full impact in the month of April. The industrial sector, which was beginning to show a slight dynamism before the isolation measures, is now positioned below the levels of 2004“Iaraf stressed.