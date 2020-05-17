Food, sanitary supplies, laboratories and other essential services were the few that maintained their actions, as they were part of the excepted items to produce in quarantine. In accordance with Decree 297/2020, and then the operation of other sectors was allowed, in the Federal Capital and the provinces of Buenos Aires and Santa Fe.

Darío Parlascino, president of the Network of Argentine Industrial Parks Civil Association, noted that together with the Industrial Union of the Province of Buenos Aires (Uipba) and the Association of Industrialists of the Province of Buenos Aires (Adiba), a Protocol for Industrial Groups to prioritize that the activity take place only in protected areas in biosafety“

On that basis, Silvio Zurzolo, president of Adiba, highlighted Infobae: “the industry is ready to open fully and start producing, because It is a segment that is used to working with quality protocols and standards. The focus of growth of the Covid-19 virus will not be conditioned to factory operations“

Hence, the sector is concerned about the branches of activity that were left out of the possibility of reopening, since many industries could close. “The situation is very complicated, not only because of the pandemic that paralyzed us, with our boxes at zero. In those industries that are not essential, the deterioration is constant because companies continue to cover expenses (wages, taxes, for example) and fixed costs. 72% of companies have sales drop greater than 60%. We are already in the sixth year of retraction of industrial activity, accentuated at high levels; prior to the coronavirus, there was 40% of industrial capacity in the idle state. All this makes the situation critical in some cases ”, Zurzolo explained.

The Mar del Plata-Batán Industrial Park, located at km 9 of Provincial Route 88, was fully operational again.

Ignacio Mesa, Managing partner of Laboratorios Pharmamerican and president of the group’s managing association, told Infobae: “It favored us that most of the people who work in the park come with their vehicles, since public transport up to this point was always deficient.”

At Cañuelas Industrial ParkOn route 6 at Km 96.7, companies associated with metalworking achieved a protocol agreed with the Unión Obrera Metalúrgica (UOM) and the Asociación de Industriales Metallurgicos de la República Argentina (Adimra). Javier Legasa, managing partner, together with Pablo Olmedo, of Caldaia, a manufacturer of boilers and radiators, agreed in highlighting: “for the national industry to expand, there should be an appropriate exchange rate, or tariff barriers, that prevent markets from flooding with imported products at prices lower than national costs.

At Planned Industrial Sector of Mercedes, located 100 km from the Federal Capital, in the west of the province of Buenos Aires, the manufacturing work was also boosted. Evangelina Espíndola, director of the homonymous group, specified: “We draw up a sanitary scheme in accordance with current regulations and we stagger the entry and exit of workers to the plant.”

For the businesswoman, it is essential that more industries are activated with a good production plan and price control, given that the ones that are working are trading at the same rate as inflation and the rise in the dollar.

Expectations in the manufacturing groupings

The protagonists of the sector maintain that once the pandemic passes, industrial parks will have more importance in the productive sphere, because it is an appropriate sphere to organize production chains, lower costs and protect the environment.

Those who operate real estate to industrial groups agree that land prices would drop between 15 and 25%, while rentals of warehouses for logistics or other activities would remain stable for a good period, at least until the first quarter of 2021.

But at the same time, both the experts and the sectoral chambers maintain claims that came from dragging, and that they consider to be fundamental axes to grow again as soon as the Day After Covid-19 is overcome. “We will have to adapt to the new world, it would be advisable to give priority to both the internal market and opening up the economy. You have to be competitive, with production according to international costs, with adequate prices. On the other hand, it is necessary to deal with the issue of taxes and labor laws, so that the industry expands and consolidates ”, he summarized Silvio Zurzolo, president of Adiba.