MEXICO CITY, Apr 8 (.) – Mexico’s industrial activity contracted in February, hit by negative performance from construction and mining, as well as from the manufacturing sector, closely linked to the United States.

Industrial production decreased 0.6%, after registering a 0.3% advance the previous month, according to seasonally adjusted figures released on Wednesday by the national statistics institute, INEGI.

Manufacturing activity, the main driver of Mexican exports, fell 0.7% compared to January, while mining fell 2.0% and construction declined 0.9%.

In contrast, the line of electricity, water and gas supply through pipelines to the final consumer expanded 1.9% in the period.

“Going forward, weak financial conditions, persistent political uncertainty, deteriorating business confidence and the severe decline in national and US activity are likely to generate strong headwinds for the industrial sector in 2020,” said Alberto Ramos, analyst at Goldman Sachs, in a report.

At a year-on-year rate, industrial activity fell 1.9% in February, its fifteenth consecutive month of decline.