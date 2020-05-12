In its annual comparison, Industrial Activity decreased 4.9 percent in March; adds 18 months with declines and hits its worst level since October 2009

The National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) reported that the Monthly Indicator of Industrial Activity (IMAI) decreased 3.4 percent in terms real in March of this year compared to the previous month, based on seasonally adjusted figures, due to a contraction in all the components that comprise it, with which 18 months down.

In its annual comparison, the Industrial production it fell 4.9 percent in the reference month.

By sectors, the manufacturing industries fell 4.8 percent; generation, transmission and distribution of electrical energy, water and gas supply through pipelines to the final consumer 1.8 percent; the building 1.4 percent and the mining It fell 0.9 percent in the third month of 2020 from the previous month.

By sectors of economic activity, construction fell 7 percent, manufacturing industries 6.4 percent, and the generation, transmission and distribution of electrical energy, water and gas supply through pipelines to the final consumer was 0.5 percent lower, while mining was increased 1.5 percent.

Economists they expressed that the result was above expectations in the face of a better relative performance of both manufacturing and construction.

Jonathan Heath, deputy governor of Banco de México (Banxico), pointed out that the behavior of industrial production in March is a harbinger of the indicators for April.

The behavior of industrial production in March, foreshadowing what will come in April: -3.4%; manufacturing -4.8% and construction -1.4%. https://t.co/u4CLCx8s4O – Jonathan Heath (@ JonathanHeath54) May 12, 2020

