If chocolate is your thing as it comes and when it comes, this is a great option for you, since you can taste a delicious recipe, in a few minutes and with all the flavor of good chocolate.

If you prefer, you can make several thin tortillas and stack them with a little chocolate cream or dulce de leche between them.

What do you need?

2 large eggs

75 gr of chocolate in pieces

75 gr of sugar

6 gr of pure cocoa powder

1 pinch of salt

How do you do it?

Step 1: Beat the eggs, cocoa, sugar, and pinch of salt and add to a small hot skillet.

Step 2: Add the pieces of chocolate to the mixture and wait until the preparation is ready to turn. Cook on both sides until the eggs are well cooked, remove from the heat and reserve.

Step 3: On a plate place a piece of omelette with a couple of scoops of vanilla ice cream and taste this simple preparation.

This recipe is one of those that will fill you with flavor without the need to use gluten or butter but it will be like a piece of heaven on your palate.