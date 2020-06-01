Indra has been a reference when it comes to facilitating work at home for its professionals. The company had been promoting for a long time new ways of working outside the offices that helped to reconcile personal and work life. But what is also true is that it was anticipated and, days before the Government of Spain declared the state of alarm by the Covid-19 pandemic, all the professionals who could enjoy this option, they represent more than 90% of the workforce in Spain, were working at home.

This transformation included expanding the capacity of networks and concurrent users, ensuring the set-up and implementation of online collaboration tools, in addition to guaranteeing the availability and supply of physical equipment, such as laptops, mobiles and modems, for all those employees who may need it.

For some of them working at home meant mounting true labs in their homes, which they did aware that it would be the only way to continue with their projects. And their homes were occupied, literally, by computer equipment, sometimes of considerable size, sometimes even pallets that the company sent to their homes.

One of the examples is found in areas of the Transport market, where there are multiple examples. It seems incredible to think that ticketing systems, contactless cards, mobility management systems in urban environments or rail traffic solutions at national and international level, are currently directed from the houses of many Indra professionals: Esther Romero, Víctor Torres, Lucía Román, Rubén Pérez, Pablo Carrillo, José Antonio Yébenes, Santiago Martín, Juan Antonio Marcos, Raúl Palencia and Daniel Maldonado, are just some examples.

It is important to note that, despite the extra effort of having to transform their houses in these difficult days of confinement, all of them have drawn positive conclusions from this experience.

Esther Romero (who deals with high-speed lines contactless), despite recognizing the benefits of working at home, misses much “Being able to interact with my colleagues from you to you in person and not through calls or messages.”

The contactless reader software of the Gran Vía station (Madrid Metro) is still running in the house of Víctor Torres, where in addition to the challenges of working from home, it is added “Working with a three year old at home”he comments.

Lucía Román (who deals with banking software for Valencia metro ticket machines), explains that, although it is not easy to work at home “I think we are showing that it is not only possible, but it is equally productive, apart from being more sustainable for our planet.“

Rubén Pérez took two ticketing projects to his home, the maintenance of the project of the transport company of Amsterdam (GVB) and the station Madrid Metro Gran Vía.

Pablo Carrillo (in charge of verification and validation of international projects), for his part, is grateful to the team of Indra’s Internal Systems “Because they have set up the VPN communications network to have access in record time.” From his home lab, José Antonio Yébenes (which deals with the software of the inspection terminal of a project) considers that time management is more efficient: “I am more productive.”

For his part, Santiago Martín has continued to support the urban mobility management in Santiago de Chile, Lima and Colombia, at the Levante remote traffic control stations (ERU) and at the Vilnius railway traffic control center (Lithuania). He tells us that, to work at home, “You have to maintain a routine and be very organized.”

Juan Antonio Marcos (who works in development and testing of rail traffic in Morocco) has all the tools he needs locally. So it is “as if I was working in production environments and I have no problem, since I have a dedicated space at home to work“

“In this exceptional situation, our commitment and daily work continue at the highest level” explains Raúl Palencia. “We continue to give support and advance in the projects of ERUs stations and Traffic Regulators”.

This initiative has also been present in other Indra departments. As the team of the Design and Development Area belonging to the Transportation and Defense Operations Unit. You can name Sergio Alarcón, Víctor Muñoz, Francisco José Pacho and Oscar Estébanez de la Torre. Their case is significant because they were able to meet an important milestone: they made the company the first supplier to install the latest version of the ASFA (Signaling and Automatic Braking V4) railway signaling system on a train. And from home. The entire team, together with professionals from various Indra areas, managed to install the first system required by ADIF.

“If we had not made the determination to take the teams home, everything pointed to the project stayed until the quarantine passed, preventing the installation of the first trains ”, points out Victor Muñoz.

Francisco José Pacho took home a complete simulation kit that took two hours to wire: “Now I can say that I have the first ASFA mounted in a house!”he comments.

For his part, Sergio Alarcón is proud “that all the people who, like me, They are knowing how to take advantage of the occasion to bring out their good side and, as in Aikido, use the enemy’s strength to their advantage. That is the feeling that drives us to grow and move forward. “

Oscar Estébanez de la Torre’s young son has concluded that his father’s laboratory “it’s partly a game and partly magic”, Since it has the opportunity for the first time to see what electronic equipment is like internally and how it is managed from a PC.