The coronavirus crisis it is causing an unprecedented humanitarian and economic crisis. Millions of Spaniards in danger of exclusion, children and adolescents at risk of poverty and without access to education and, beyond our borders, countries where healthcare is scarcely available.

Indra is a socially responsible company aware from the outset of the need to contribute to society at this time and also to respond to the solidarity concerns of its professionals. “Since the start of the pandemic, we have launched numerous initiatives as part of our social action, but also seeking to promote the active participation of our professionals,” said Indra. “We want to listen, channel and attend to the interests and concerns of our employees, to be close to them, to help them contribute to society“They add.

With that goal in mind, the company launched a solidarity crowdfunding in mid-May under the slogan “Time to get closer”, in which for 15 days Indra’s professionals in Spain have been able to choose one or more projects from a dozen jointly defined by Indra and 10 major NGOs recognized for their social work. The workers have been able to make their voluntary financial contribution in a simple and transparent way and thus contribute to improving the situation of the most vulnerable in the coronavirus crisis.

To support the efforts of its professionals, Indra has contributed to each entity the same amount with which its professionals have collaborated, reaching a total joint donation of nearly 270,000 euros. In other words, for every euro donated by the professional, Indra put in another euro. The objective was to multiply the positive impact of its professionals on the beneficiaries of the aid: children and families at risk, people and families with lack of food, vulnerable children and adolescents with training and connectivity needs, homeless people, cancer patients without resources, unemployed, pediatric hospitals in Kenya and Ethiopia or the most unprotected in the fight against Covid-19 in Africa, Asia and America.

Know the real needs of society

“We carry out our social action in close collaboration with third sector organizations, since we consider that being the ones that know the society’s real needs, they can give a better answer ”, they explain from Indra. For this reason, Indra has actively worked on this campaign with 10 NGOs: Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC), SOS Children’s Villages, Action Aid, Spanish Caritas, Spanish Red Cross, Educo, Spanish Federation of Food Banks; Pablo Horstmann Foundation, Manos Unidas and Plan International.

Some NGOs explain that aid demands have increased fivefold after the arrival of Covid, with up to 67% of new users. It is calculated that the Covid-19 crisis may drag six million Spaniards to exclusion and some affected people have recognized that this is the first time that “it has been difficult to put a plate of food on the table” This situation coexists with the reality that for just over two euros five food rations can be prepared at a time or that for 10 euros You can deliver medicines to eight people at home and for double that amount, a person suffering from cancer, in a vulnerable situation, can pay their household bills for a month.

Children and adolescents from low-income households are suffering twice as much from consequences of the crisis: a deficit diet and the lack of access to education. 30 euros / month They are enough to give out three home kids scholarships each month. With just 10 euros a day you can promote access to education by providing connectivity and technological equipment. This connectivity is also required for people who are looking for a job, need training or job guidance.

From the outside more attention is demanded to the “countries that started from a very disadvantaged situation and are having a very bad time” Countries with just two doctors for every 100,000 inhabitants and millions of people who lack basic healthcare. Faced with this reality, with 20 euros you can attend a child for free in a kenyan pediatric hospital And for about 35 euros, a woman can receive health care in a mother-child clinic.

Also, not everything is money. With their donation, Indra’s professionals send a message of hope to many people who are having a hard time: “Emotionally it is an energy shot to know that there are people who think of us and the needs we may have“

Comprehensive response to the crisis

Indra has tried to give the best response to the current crisis in the coronavirus its professionals, its clients, and society in general. It has facilitated the work and personal life of its professionals during confinement by launching a whole battery services At the same time, as a company, it kept its capabilities intact and its high level of customer service.

It has also made important social contributions, such as the donation of more than 8,500 tablets to minors from all the autonomous communities from Spain that are in a situation of vulnerability or social risk. Thanks to this donation, these children and young people will be able to continue with their school assignments in online mode after the closure of educational centers as a consequence of the closure of educational centers.

Indra is also supporting initiatives brainstorm of its professionals in front of the Covid-19 and your employees’ participation in initiatives for 3D printing of protective visors or other materials for the health sector. SIA, an Indra company, launched a website with cybersecurity recommendations for citizens, families and companies.