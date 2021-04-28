Indra soars more than 5% in the stock market after tripling its profit until March

Madrid, Apr 28 (EFE) .- Indra shares soar more than 5% in the trading session this Wednesday and are among the most bullish on the IBEX 35, after informing the market that in the first quarter of the year it won 22.3 million euros, 255.3% more, which returns to pre-pandemic levels.

Shortly before 10 am, the shares of the Spanish technology company rose 5.41%, to 8.27 euros per share.

However, in the early stages of the day more than 7% have risen.

At this time, likewise, its shares are the second most advanced in the entire Spanish market.

Renta4 analysts expected a positive share price after the company has “widely” exceeded the market consensus estimates and started the year aimed at meeting or exceeding the targets set.

(c) EFE Agency