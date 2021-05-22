Indra sinks after the Government dismisses Abril-Martorell as president

Indra closed Friday’s session with a 7.96% crash in the stock market, up to 7,520 euros, after knowing the news that the Government has decided to replace Fernando Abril-Martorell as executive president of the company. It should be remembered that the technological and Defense group is participated by the State, and that even the person who will be his replacement is not known.

The until now president of Indra leaves the entity six years after taking office, for alleged discrepancies with the Executive. According to ‘El Confidencial’, citing sources close to the board of directors, the exit will be formalized in the next few days. In this council, the State has only two positions, despite the fact that it is the first shareholder with 18% through SEPI.

“In the framework of the preparatory process for the convening of the next Ordinary General Meeting of the Company, the main shareholder has transferred to the Company its will to promote a replacement in the presidency, held by Mr. Fernando Abril-Martorell Hernández, whose term ends this year, as well as his desire to start a new stage in the presidency of the Company. The advice has not yet taken any decision on this possible relief“, the company has informed in a statement to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), confirming the information published in different media.

On the other hand, it has also communicated that “it has been agreed delay until June 30, 2021 the date of holding the ordinary General Meeting, on second call “.

However, sources close to the highest governing body of the company told Europa Press that the replacement in the presidency It will be addressed in a meeting called for next Monday 24.

Together with his team, Abril-Martorell faced a double phase of organizational restructuring, with a non-recurring write-off of close to 700 million euros, structural savings for another 200 and the dismissal of the charge in the Punic case.

The manager dismisses his mandate with a capitalization higher upon arrival and a path of positive results, as reflected in the first quarter of this year, in addition to achieving the lowest level of debt in ten years.

In this last stage, the company has collaborated with the Government, as shown by the Startical project, a partnership of Enaire and Indra, to install a network of 200 small satellites, although had differences due to the ERE presented in 2020, which in the end withdrew due to a much lower plan of leave, although during his tenure the workforce grew by 25%.