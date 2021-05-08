Indra: pullback to buy | Investment Strategies

Indra’s valuation ratios

Indra is a technology company that steadily increases its order book presenting a high geographical fun and by business lines. The growth is accompanied by an increase in margins, its valuation multiples are among the most attractive of the Ibex 35 and it receives a positive recommendation by fundamentals(see “Indra: if we already liked it, now more”).

The technical indicators quantitative of the premium area designed to follow trends give Indra’s action a score of 8.5 points out of a maximum of 10 points. A high score that is only achievable when most of the filter categories (trend, momentum, volume and volatility) are positive in the time frames we analyze (medium and long term).

Indra on daily chart with amplitude range in percentage, MACD oscillator and trading volume

A graphical analysis of the price series allows us to appreciate a structure of increasing significant highs / lows built in the last six months and that has allowed the moving averages of 40 and 200 sessions to cross upwards. The volume of contracts picks up after the publication of results and accompanies the upward trend while volatility consolidates below the average. The combination described allows working with a scenario of sustained increases and a short-term correction should be interpreted as an opportunity to seek long or buy positions. In this regard, the previous 8,095 / 7,965 resistance zone looks like a good entry point. The underlying uptrend does not suffer in its structure as long as the price remains above 7,250 / 7,155, which are intermediate lows..

