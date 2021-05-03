Indra multiplies its profitability by three | News | Market

Indra headquarters in Madrid.

Fernando Abril-Martorell, Indra’s CEO, describes the company’s results in the first quarter of 2021 as “very good”, “since they show the recovery of the activity levels of 2019 prior to the pandemic, while reflecting an improvement in margins due to cost containment.” The results of Minsait, the unit created in 2016 to launch the digital transformation of customers, also surpassed the figures for the same period of 2019 in this first quarter, while those of the Transport and Defense branches almost equaled them, despite that significant delays continue to occur in some projects due to the mobility restrictions that remain in force.

All the items in the income statement have improved in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020, with an outstanding growth in profitability that ends up being reflected in net profit, which is more than three times higher than in the first quarter of 2020 and 22% higher than in the first quarter of 2019. For its part, cash generation in the quarter was 42 million euros better than in the first quarter of 2020.

Indra’s portfolio returned to its highest historical level and reached 5,322 million euros in the first quarter of 2021, achieving a growth of 10.9% in reported terms. The portfolio of the Transport and Defense division (T&D) amounted to 3,600 million euros and increased by 17.6% compared to the first quarter of 2020, highlighting the accumulated portfolio in the Defense and Security vertical, which stood at 2,200 millions. For its part, Minsait’s portfolio fell slightly (0.9%) in the first quarter of 2021 (affected by the exchange rate by -6 percentage points) and stood at 1.7 billion. The portfolio-to-sales ratio for the last twelve months also achieved its highest historical level, 1.74 times (compared to 1.50 times in the first quarter of 2020).

Recruitment in the Transportation and Defense division increased 3.5% in local currency, driven by the strong activity registered in Defense and Security (increase of 27.7% in local currency), mainly due to the growth in recruitment in the Eurofighter project. Hiring in the Minsait division decreased 8.2% in local currency, affected in part by the difficult comparison with the first quarter of 2020, in which hiring grew by 10.5% in local currency due to multi-year renewals of relevant contracts. However, hiring is expected to accelerate and show growth again in coming quarters.

Income and benefits

The revenues of the Transportation and Defense division in the first quarter of 2021 grew by 8.1% in local currency (increase of 7.3% in reported), driven by the growth registered in Defense and Security (of 20.9% in local currency), derived from the greater activity in Spain (multi-year projects of the F110 Frigates and NH90 simulator), AMEA (air defense in Azerbaijan and Vietnam) and Europe (major contribution of the Eurofighter project). Likewise, it is worth highlighting the growth registered in the Transport segment (8.4% in local currency), due to the recognition of income in the railway project in Saudi Arabia and the increased activity in the toll systems project on Highway I- 66 in the US.

Source: Indra.

Minsait division revenue in the first quarter of 2021 increased 4.2% in local currency (decrease of 0.3% in reported), mainly driven by the good performance of the vertical of public administrations and health, which registered a growth of 20.7% in local currency. Sales in the rest of the verticals remained at similar levels compared to the previous year (slight growth in local currency in Energy and Industry and in Financial Services and slight decrease in Telecom and Media).

The EBITDA reported in the first quarter of 2021 stood at 63 million euros compared to 51 million euros in the first quarter of 2020, which implies a growth of 25.1% in reported terms. For its part, the operating margin reached 52 million euros in the first quarter of 2021 compared to 31 million in the first quarter of 2020 (equivalent to a margin of 6.9% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to 4.2 % in the same period of 2020), due to the improvement in profitability in both divisions, as well as the lower amortization compared to the same period of the previous year:

The operating margin of Transport and Defense in the first quarter of 2021 reached 24 million euros compared to 15 million in the first quarter of 2020, equivalent to a margin of 9.1% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to 6.2% in the same period of the previous year. This improvement in profitability is explained by revenue growth, the efficiency measures of the action plan, as well as the best Eurofighter comparison.

Minsait’s operating margin in the first quarter of 2021 reached 28 million euros compared to 16 million in the first quarter of 2020, equivalent to a margin of 5.8% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to 3.2% in the same period of the previous year, due to the growth in income, the efficiency measures and savings of the action plan and the improvement of margins in Energy and Industry and in Health.

The costs of restructuring the workforce that are not part of the action plan were seven million euros in the first quarter of 2021 compared to a level of eight million in the first quarter of 2020.

Reported EBIT stood at € 39 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to € 19 million in the first quarter of 2020, equivalent to an EBIT margin of 5.2% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to 2.6% in the same period of the previous year. Meanwhile, the net result stood at € 22 million compared to € 6 million in the first quarter of 2020. Net debt reached 505 million euros in the first quarter of 2021, compared to 633 million in the first quarter of 2020 and 481 million in fiscal 2020.