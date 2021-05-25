Indra maintains its bearish streak and leaves almost 1% in the stock market

Madrid, May 25 (EFE) .- The technology group Indra falls almost 1% in the stock market, which prolongs the decline that began last Friday after knowing the intention of SEPI, its main shareholder, to relieve the current president, Fernando Abril-Martorell.

At 10 am, Indra shares fell 0.98%, the biggest decline on the IBEX 35, and stood at 7.095 euros.

The tech group slumped 7.96% on Friday and was down 4.7% on Monday.

Indra drops 18% in May, although it still rises 1.6% so far this year.

Last Friday, the company communicated to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) that the SEPI had transferred its will to promote a replacement in the presidency.

To replace the current president, SEPI has proposed Marc Murtra, patron of the La Caixa Foundation, according to sources close to the Indra Board of Directors.

The proposal began to be analyzed yesterday by the Appointments, Remuneration and Corporate Governance Committee of the technology group, which plans to continue its deliberations today.

