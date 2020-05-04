Planned transportation orders have increased 75% thanks to the work of Minsait, Indra’s company. In addition, it has accelerated shipping schedules by 87.5%, has reduced management times by 50% and it has allowed to increase cybersecurity.

Minsait emphasizes that with its technology it seeks to contribute to the “excellent work” that its professionals are developing, whose services, which were already basic before the pandemic, have become “unique and essential” for the country in recent years. weeks.

The company’s systems have not only facilitated new ‘more efficient’ ways of working, but have also helped maintain effectiveness in supplies with the protection conditions required by the current situation and to meet the high demand that the company has placed on operators and distributors.

Francisco Aranda, President of the Business Organization for Logistics and Transport (UNO), has stressed that the digitization is being a “fundamental tool” in this crisis, since without it it would be “practically impossible to cope with the changes in the supply chain that the Covid-19 has brought with it”.

“We have gone from what we called tense flows to almost extreme flows, we have seen how the activity of operators was halved due to the closure of shops and restaurants due to the state of alarm or how e-commerce has grown to levels such as those of Black Friday », has influenced.

Service

Minsait has managed in some cases reduce order management times by 50%, integrating the different entry channels, as well as reducing their planning time, organization of the routes and generation of transport orders, guaranteeing the arrival of the goods in compliance with the agreed service levels.

In addition, it has opted for state-of-the-art technologies to integrate alternative work formulas, both from home and on the road, which have helped logistics professionals to continue fulfilling their commitments.

Minsait highlights that, at a time when logistics flows have to adapt to meet the demand that comes from online and telephone sales, its systems have helped decision-making to plan different shipments not only based on levels of service agreed, but also depending on the stocks, the expected demands or the logistics costs themselves.

Furthermore, advanced analytical systems for pattern detection have been especially useful for organizing the increase in demands, managing work peaks and optimizing operations.

In this way, the increase in operations and the high demand of the moment have been accompanied by a much more efficient operation in the sector, which has not only been able to adapt to the increase in orders, but has done so “under the same conditions of reliability and efficiency than when the activity was less ».

Traceability

Also motivated by uncertainty, the traceability of resources has become one of the basic functions for locating goods at all times and obtaining information throughout the logistics chain.

For this reason, the use of vehicles has increased by 60% and transparency in shipping processes has increased, as well as in their own expenses, in order to make processes more efficient according to demand and at the time of exceptionality.

In an environment accustomed to receiving orders and digital transactions, other possible conjunctures have emerged in operations to which it has been necessary to respond, such as cybersecurity itself.

Evolution

The Director of Industry of Minsait, Roberto Espina, highlighted that technology has evolved a lot in recent years to meet the demands of a logistics sector that has adapted “vertiginously” to the demands of suppliers and customers who increasingly needed more resources and requested new services.

“We have been working for a long time on new working methods, faster processes and more individualized attention than now, with the Covid-19 they have been decisive in increasing services and meeting the demands derived from the pandemic,” Espina said.

According to UNO, the logistics sector usually represents 6% of GDP in Spain, moves more than 500 million shipments and five million tons a year and groups more than 800,000 workers in a sector that is key to Industry 4.0 and electronic commerce.