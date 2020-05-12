Indra registered in the first three months of 2020 a net profit of 6.3 million euros, a figure that represents 65.6% less compared to the 18.3 million euros that it achieved in year-on-year terms, as reported by the own technology and consulting company, which increased its portfolio by 12% and its hiring by 8%n in an environment marked by the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Indra’s revenues in the first three months of the year reached 735.1 million euros, practically stable figure in reported terms compared to 735.6 million euros in the same period of the previous year, while in local currency they increased 1.7%. The exchange rate contributed negatively by € 13 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Specifically, the company details that the turnover of the Transportation and Defense (T&D) division fell 6.5% in local currency and 7.2% in reported, affected by the fall in Defense and Security (-17 , 9% in local currency), while that of Minsait (IT) grew 6.4% in local currency and 3.9% in reported.

The recruitment figure of the group in the first three months of the year reached 1,020 million euros, 10.4% more in local currency and 7.6% more in reported, with a positive behavior in both divisions, although the company adds that in recent weeks it has been seeing “delays in hiring due to the pandemic.”

For his part, the order book reached a record figure of 4.8 billion euros in the period between January and March, 12% more, after registering growth both in the T&D division, where it amounted to 3.1 billion euros (+ 13.6%), and in the Minsait (IT) division, where it increased up to 1,700 million euros (+ 9.5%).

For its part, Indra’s gross operating profit (Ebitda) reached 50.7 million euros in the first three months of the year, which is 19.4% less in reported terms than 70.1 million euros from the first quarter of 2019, and 27.7% less in local currency.

Coronavirus impact

The executive president of Indra, Fernando Abril-Martorell, has indicated that the results of the first quarter of 2020 are marked by the start of Covid-19, which has created a new environment that is beginning to have a profound impact on the global economy and, therefore, on the behavior and decisions of Your clients, «With an uneven impact on them according to the type of activity in which they fit.

«The depth and duration of said impact it’s still uncertain and, therefore, difficult to quantify and although in the first quarter of 2020 it has been very limited, we anticipate that it will affect Indra’s results in the coming quarters to a greater extent ”, indicated Abril-Martorell.

In this sense, he has detailed that the impact of the coronavirus on his results of the first quarter has been “very limited”, corresponds only to a few weeks in March and focuses on the Transport and Defense business, in the form of delays in some projects.

In this context, it has indicated that, to preserve sustainability, cost and investment containment plans have been launched and steps have been taken to further strengthen its liquidity and balance sheet. “Indra faces this period based on the solid financial position that we already had at the end of 2019 and that we have managed to further strengthen during the first quarter of 2020,” he said.

However, he stressed that the impact, duration and scope of the health and economic crisis is “Very difficult to estimate at the moment”, reason why the company has decided to suspend all the objectives of guidance 2020 and postpone the decision on the return to dividend payment, previously scheduled for this year 2020.

Furthermore, Abril-Martorell has stressed that Indra’s priorities in the face of this new situation are protect the health of your employees, guarantee service to its clients at all times and preserve the financial sustainability and competitiveness of the company in the long term.

Net debt

Indra’s net debt reached 633 million euros in the first quarter of 2020, 6.9% more than the 592 million in the first three months of 2019. The net debt / Ebitda ratio stood at 2.2 times at the end of March, compared to 1.9 times in the first quarter of 2019 and against 1.8 times in 2019.

For its part, free cash flow in the first quarter of 2020 improved by 49 million euros compared to the same period in 2019 and stood at -59 million euros. This item has been affected by the seasonality of working capital, as well as delays in some T&D projects, mainly due to Covid-19.

At the end of the first quarter of 2020 the final staff consisted of 49,998 employeess, representing a growth of 9% compared to the first quarter of 2019. The average workforce in this period increased by 12% compared to the first three months of 2019.