Indra has won 6 million euros in the first quarter, 65% less than in the same period of the previous year. “The impact of Covid-19 on our results for the first quarter of 2020 It has been very limited and corresponds only to a few weeks in March., and focuses on the Transport and Defense business, in the form of delays in some projects, which are mainly occurring due to the postponement in the decision-making of some of our clients and the difficulty of carrying out tests and deliveries in international projects by the impossibility of traveling “, the company explained.

However, Indra added that “the impact, duration and scope of the health and economic crisis is very difficult to estimate at the moment. Consequently, all the objectives of guidance 2020 are suspended and we postpone the decision on the return to dividend payment, previously planned for this year 2020 “.

The quarterly revenue remained flat at 735.1 million euros, while in local currency they increased 1.7%. The exchange rate contributed negatively in 13 million euros during the period.

The turnover of the division of Transport and Defense (T&D) it fell by 6.5%, affected by the fall in Defense and Security, while that of Minsait (IT) grew by 6.4%.

The recruitment figure of the group in the first three months of the year reached 1,020 million euros, 7.6% more than reported, with a positive performance in both divisions, although the company adds that in recent weeks it has been observing “delays in hiring because of the pandemic. “

For his part, the order book reached a record figure of 4.8 billion euros in the period between January and March, 12% more, after registering growth both in the T&D division, where it amounted to 3.1 billion euros (+ 13.6%), and in the Minsait (IT) division, where it increased up to 1,700 million euros (+ 9.5%).

For his part, Indra’s gross operating profit (Ebitda) reached 50.7 million euros in the first three months of the year, which means 19.4% less.

COVID IMPACT

Indra’s CEO, Fernando Abril-Martorell, has indicated that the results of the first quarter of 2020 are marked by the start of Covid-19, which has created a new environment that is beginning to have a profound impact on the global economy and , therefore, in the behavior and decisions of its clients, “with an uneven impact on them according to the type of activity in which they are located”.

“The depth and duration of this impact is still uncertain and, therefore, difficult to quantify, and although in the first quarter of 2020 it was very limited, We expect it to affect Indra’s results to a greater extent in the coming quarters.“April-Martorell has indicated.

In this context, it has indicated that, to preserve sustainability, cost and investment containment plans and steps have been taken to further strengthen its liquidity and balance sheet. “Indra faces this period based on the solid financial position that we already had at the end of 2019 and that we have managed to further strengthen during the first quarter of 2020,” he said.

NET DEBT

The Indra’s net debt reached 633 million euros in the first quarter of 2020, 6.9% more than the 592 million in the first three months of 2019. The net debt / Ebitda ratio stood at 2.2 times at the end of March, compared to 1.9 times in the first quarter of 2019 and compared to 1.8 times in 2019.

For his part, free cash flow in the first quarter of 2020 improved by € 49 million compared to the same period in 2019 and stood at -59 million euros. This item has been affected by the seasonality of working capital, as well as delays in some T&D projects, mainly due to Covid-19.

At the end of the first quarter of 2020, the final staff consisted of 49,998 employees, which represents a growth of 9% compared to the first quarter of 2019. The average workforce in this period increased by 12% compared to the first three months of 2019.

.