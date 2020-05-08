Indra, one of the leading global technology and consulting companies, has donated 7,336 tablets to minors from all of Spain’s autonomous communities They are in a situation of vulnerability or social risk, to help them in their school work as a result of the current situation of closure of educational centers. The operation has been carried out with the collaboration of 29 institutions and foundations in the third sector and has been carried out through Minsait, Indra’s Information Technology subsidiary.

These tablets are in addition to the 1,000 that Indra donated to vulnerable children in mid-April. With this, as a whole, this massive donation of tablets represents the largest one made during the COVID-19 crisis of technological equipment for educational purposes and to correct the educational digital divide. And, in parallel, it implies a milestone in terms of logistics and organization. 29 entities will work simultaneously to deliver the tablets to minors at risk of social exclusion in all the autonomous communities.

The thousands of tablets delivered, along with covers and backpacks, will allow these minors to access distance education programs and keep in touch with their schools, tutors, teachers and colleagues during the coming months.

The action is closely linked to the principles of Indra’s social action. This action is focused, among other aspects, on promoting innovation and technology to have a real and social impact and promoting the approach of children and young people to technology. The donation of the tablets copes with the fact that the confinement caused by the coronavirus pandemic has significantly aggravated the differences between those minors, children and young people, who have the possibility of accessing online education and those who lack the necessary resources .

In this operation, the Spanish Association of Foundations (AEF) is in charge of coordinating the actions of participating foundations. The AEF leads the project “Suppression of the digital divide of children @” so they can continue their educational training.

Thanks to 5,023 tablets donated by Indra, the AEF plans to develop actions aimed at the social and educational inclusion of children and young people in social difficulties and their families through the Groups of Educational Foundations and Social Inclusion of the Spanish Association of Foundations, to identify these students and their families who have disconnected from educational centers (it is estimated that they represent between 15% and 20% of families).

A part of the tablets provided by Indra will be used in the schooling of children with some type of disability or special need. All the beneficiary foundations carry out digital volunteering tasks to accompany the children and their families.

Red Cross will allocate 2,313 tablets donated by Indra to its program “Promotion of School Success”, aimed at minors between 6 and 16 years old, as well as students between 17 and 18 years old who are studying non-compulsory education. To this amount of material must be added the 1,000 tablets donated by Indra to minors in vulnerable situations through this same organization in mid-April. Thanks to Indra’s donationThe Red Cross has already fulfilled the objectives that had been set for the “Promotion of School Success” program.

Some 29 entities receiving the Indra donation They have been Alentia, A la Par, Balia for children, Cáritas, Action against hunger, the White Cross, the Red Cross, Rafa Nadal and Miradas, among others.