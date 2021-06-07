in Movies

Indoor Grills on Sale at Amazon

I know the first day of summer is a few weeks away, but it’s sooo close I can practically taste all the frosé and burgers. (And, let’s be real: Sumer basically starts after Memorial Day weekend.) Since you spent last summer cooped up inside watching every season of The Office for the fiftieth time, you ~ * need * ~ to live this one up — and that requires grilling things. Because Amazon knows what you want before you do, they’re slashing the prices of some solid indoor, electric grills.

5-in-1 Indoor Electric Grill

Electric Indoor Searing Grill

Electric Indoor Searing Grill

Hamilton Beach amazon.com

Chefman Smokeless Grill

Chefman Smokeless Grill

Chefman amazon.com

$ 49.99

5-in-1 Indoor Griddler

Indoor Grill and Panini Press

Indoor Grill and Panini Press

George Foreman amazon.com

Raclette Electric Grill Table

Raclette Electric Grill Table

Indoor Grill and Panini Press

Indoor Grill and Panini Press

George Foreman amazon.com

$ 55.02

Stove Top Smokeless Grill

Stove Top Smokeless Grill

Kitchen + Home amazon.com

* Record scratch * Wait … indoor? And it is! Indoor! These electric grills enable you to make something charred and delicious without a patio or flames.

K, so which one’s right for you? Well, it depends on your cooking needs. If you want to get the best bang for your buck, grab a multi-purpose setup from Ninja or Cuisinart. (Ninja’s can double as an air fryer, while this option from Cuisinart moonlights as a panini press.) Anyone who wants to make the most of a small space will love this one from Kitchen + Home, which fits nicely on your stovetop’s burner. Or, if you want a super good deal, you can snag George Foreman for under $ 30.

Hold my beer while I flip this burg, will ya?

Kelsey Mulvey Kelsey Mulvey is a freelance lifestyle journalist, who covers shopping and deals for Marie Claire, Women’s Health, and Men’s Health, among others.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Ricardo Montaner: New Single – Music News

Alex Rodríguez is seen emaciated and dining alone in a bar in New York