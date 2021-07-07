Indonesia’s Top Sinovac Vaccine Scientist Dies, COVID-19 Suspected – Media

By Stanley Widianto and Bernadette Christina

Jul 7 (.) – The lead scientist for the Chinese Sinovac vaccine trials in Indonesia died on Wednesday of a suspected case of COVID-19, local media reported.

The death of Novilia Sjafri Bachtiar occurs when deaths from the coronavirus reach record numbers in Indonesia, one of the countries where the Sinovac vaccine has been used the most.

The Kumparan news service said Novilia had died from the coronavirus. Sindonews quoted an official from the state pharmaceutical company BioFarma as saying that she had been buried under COVID-19 protocols.

The Minister of State Enterprises, Erick Thohir, posted a message on Instagram lamenting the “huge loss” at BioFarma, which makes the vaccine, but did not mention the cause of his death.

“She was the lead scientist and head of dozens of clinical trials conducted by BioFarma, including the COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials in cooperation with Sinovac,” she said.

“It has been produced and injected into tens of millions of people in Indonesia, as part of our effort to rid ourselves of this COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

BioFarma did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the death of Novilia, who was in her 50s.

The contagion and death of Indonesian health workers who had received the Sinovac vaccine has added to questions about its effectiveness in preventing hospitalization and death.

According to independent data group Lapor COVID-19, 131 healthcare workers, mostly immunized with the Sinovac vaccine, have died since June, including 50 in July.

Indonesia on Wednesday reported more than 1,000 deaths from coronavirus in one day for the first time and a record 34,379 cases. The latest wave of infections has been driven by the Delta variant, first identified in India.

(Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)