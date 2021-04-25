Indonesian Navy confirms submarine sinking with 53 people on board

The Indonesian Navy ruled out any possibility of rescuing the crew members of the missing submarine in Balinese waters as a result of the discovery of some objects that were inside the boat.

The entity reported this Saturday that the ship with 53 crew members sank and there is no hope of finding survivors.

“With the authentic evidence that we have found that is believed to be from the submarine, we have moved from the ‘lost submarine’ phase to the ‘sunken submarine’ phase, said the Chief of the Navy, Yudo Margono, as quoted by the Associated Press news agency.

The spokesman added at a press conference that he does not believe the submarine has exploded.

“If there was an explosion, it would be in pieces. The cracks occurred gradually in some parts when it went down from 300 meters to 400 to 500… If there was an explosion, it would have been heard by sonar, ”added the military official.

A torpedo straightener, a bottle of grease supposedly used for the periscope (observation instrument), prayer rugs, and a broken piece of refrigerant pipe are part of the items recovered from the KRI Nanggala 402 which disappeared on Wednesday.

Margono said rescuers found the items in the last two days of searching. At the moment, the personnel have not found bodies.

For his part, the military chief Hadi Tjahjanto declared that the recovery of these objects would be proof of the sinking of the KRI Nanggala 402.

Indonesian authorities had indicated this Friday that the submarine had enough oxygen for its crew until 3 a.m. local time on Saturday.

KRI Nanggala-402 disappeared Wednesday morning while conducting a torpedo drill about 60 miles (96 kilometers) north of the island of Bali.

The detection that same day of an oil stain near the starting position of the dive by a helicopter alerted the incident.

The cause of the sinking has not been established. Previously, the Navy explained that an electrical failure could have led to the submarine not being able to carry out the emergency procedures to return to the surface.

US authorities joined the search efforts on Saturday with a reconnaissance aircraft, the P-8 Poseidon, along with 20 Indonesian ships and four aircraft as well as an Australian warship equipped with a sonar.

The search will be reinforced with rescue ships from Singapore that also arrived in Indonesia today. More ships from Malaysia are expected to arrive on Sunday.

The 44-year-old ship had sunk more than 2,000 feet; any depth greater than 1,640 feet

The submarine was built in Germany and joined the Indonesian fleet in 1981. The machine underwent a refit in South Korea that was completed in 2012. According to the Reuters news agency, the ship was in good condition.