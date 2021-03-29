Indonesian government to establish crypto exchange in future

For many governments, the race to stay afloat within the crypto space is getting more interesting. Although some countries are still skeptical about the viability of cryptocurrencies, many are in the process of developing digital currencies for their central banks.

But the Indonesian government has taken a step forward to prepare for its cryptocurrency exchange to take off.

Indonesia’s Crypto Market Rises

Jerry Sambuaga, the country’s commerce minister, made the announcement, adding that it will allow the government to get a piece of the burgeoning cryptocurrency sector in Indonesia. The minister stated that the crypto asset trading volume in Indonesia reached $ 4.4 billion last year. According to him, it is a huge market in which the government wants to participate.

However, no specific time has been allocated to start the crypto exchange. Sambuaga said the government plans to set up the exchange soon.

Sambuaga pointed to the rising value of the crypto market in Indonesia. He also said that it shows that digital commodities and digital assets could be the focal point for all industries.

As a result, the government does not want to be left out of digital advancement. He added,

This could even be the main pillar to increase our trade.

A growing trend for governments

Indonesia is not the only country with a plan to launch a crypto exchange. It has become part of a global trend, with the Venezuelan government already operating a crypto exchange in the country.

While some Asian countries like Japan are imposing stricter rules against cryptocurrency traders, Indonesia is making the market more friendly for traders and investors. In 2018, the ministry legalized crypto assets and their possession in Indonesia. The government has also carried out other favorable policies for the expansion of the industry.

The Indonesian Blockchain Association released a report showing that last year more than 1.5 million cryptocurrency traders in the country were actively involved in the industry. This represents an impressive 2,260% growth since 2015.