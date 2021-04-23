Indonesia searches for a missing submarine with 53 people on board before its oxygen runs out

The oxygen supply of the 53 passengers of the submarine that sank in the Indian Ocean will be depleted in one day.

A missing submarine with 53 people on board caused a stir in Indonesia. Nobody knows where it is, if the crew still alive, or if they had already depleted your oxygen reserves. Built 4 decades ago, the ship is nowhere to be found.

Where is KRI Nanggala 402?

Photo: Alex Widojo / ANADOLU AGENCY / Anadolu Agency via AFP

On the afternoon of April 21, a German-made submarine disappeared without a trace and ushered in a dramatic race against time. With only 72 hours of oxygen reserve from the disappearance, at the moment there are no reports from the crew. Its about KRI Nanggala 402, a submersible of the national navy, which was involved in maneuvers of torpedo launch.

The vehicle asked permission to dive into it.at dawn this Wednesday, April 21. Since then, it has not responded to signals from the ground. According to Yudo Margono, Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy, the concern is that “the oxygen reserves of the submarine during a power failure is 72 hours“.

The last communication received was near an oil slick, north of Bali. Searches have intensified in the area, after the statement by President Jojo Widodo, who requested that all possible means be deployed to find the submarine.

Although the United States, India, France, Germany, and several neighboring countries offered their help, the efforts have been unsuccessful. The relief boats continue to sail in laps near the north of Bali. “I hope we find them sooner,” declared Margono.