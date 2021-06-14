Indonesia releases 5 million mosquitoes infected with a bacteria to stop dengue fever

The infected mosquitoes were successful in curbing dengue, decreasing new cases by 77% in the city of Yogyakarta.

In 1970, dengue (a viral disease caused by the bite of a female Aedes mosquito) was considered a virus with epidemic potential in only nine countries. Half a century later, the WHO characterizes it as an endemic disease present in more than 100 countries with tropical and subtropical climates, which each year produces an approximate of 390 million infections.

Hence, in recent years, efforts to eradicate its main vector, the Aedes aegypti mosquito, have included proposals to use genetic engineering in order to prevent its reproduction or the replication of the virus in your body.

The last one took place in Yogyakarta –An Indonesian city with 422 thousand inhabitants that year after year suffers outbreaks of dengue that put the lives of thousands of people at risk– with extraordinary results that could definitively change the management of the virus around the world.

Wolbachia, a bacterium to fight dengue

Three years ago, the World Mosquito Program in coordination with health authorities and local communities deposited five million mosquito eggs infected with the Wolbachia bacteria, a common pathogen in most arthropod and insect populations that in recent years has shown its ability to prevent the virus from reproducing in the body.

After splitting into 24 Yogyakarta areas, the study authors worked for nine months to create a large enough population of infected mosquitoes to test the efficacy of this bacteria in 12 of them at random.

The result, published in mid-June in the New England Journal of Medicine, was much better than expected: in those areas where the mosquitoes with Wolbachia were deposited, the Dengue cases fell dramatically by 77%, causing a decrease in hospitalization due to the virus by 86% in the City.

The strain of Wolbachia used, known as wMel, does not cause any harm to mosquitoes, but it inserts itself into the areas of their body that function as a gateway for dengue and therefore the bacteria enters an intense competition with the virus, hindering its reproduction and therefore, the possibility of contagion after suffering a bite.

According to the World Mosquito Program, the Wolbachia method also could be effective to prevent the transmission of Zika, chikungunya, yellow fever and other diseases for which Aedes aegypti functions as a viral vector.

Indonesia is not the first country to use genetic engineering applied to mosquitoes to stop disease. A couple of months ago, Florida released the first batch of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes with the aim of curbing the transmission of dengue and Zika.

However, the mosquitoes developed by the British company Oxitec have a protein that causes damage to female offspring, so that they die before reaching the necessary maturity to begin to bite.

The success of the Wolbachia method tested in Indonesia could set a precedent for accelerating testing in other regions of the world and ultimately ending new dengue infections.

