Indonesia, new epicenter of the pandemic in Asia

JAKARTA.

Indonesia, which announced on Wednesday the record figure from 54 thousand cases from coronavirus on 24 hours, became the new epicenter of the circulation of virus on Asia.

The explosion of cases leaves the hospitals completely overwhelmed, and more sick die in their homes, while the families desperately seek to obtain oxygen.

On Wednesday, the Health Ministry also announced 991 deaths in 24 hours, a rate ten times higher than a month ago.

The lack of coronavirus tests, deaths without going through the hospital and the lack of follow-up of contact cases suggest that these figures remain well below reality.

Indonesia is at risk of becoming the new global epicenter of the pandemic, at least that is already the case in Asia, “explained Dicky Budiman, an Indonesian epidemiologist at the Australian University of Griffith.

If you take into account the difference in population between India and Indonesia … it is clear that the pandemic is much more serious in Indonesia, “he compared.

According to him, the real number of new cases is probably more than 100,000 per day and it could reach 2,000 deaths per day by the end of the month.

The Indonesian authorities announced significant restrictions last week, such as the closure of shopping centers, restaurants and offices.

But next week the situation could be exacerbated with the Muslim celebration of Eid al Adha, in which families often meet.

jrr