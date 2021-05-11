Indonesia has built a tank ship for its army

05/11/2021 at 10:24 AM CEST

The hybrid vehicle has long been promised by the authorities It is capable of patrolling more than 950 km on a single tank of gasoline, perfect for defending a country made up of thousands of islands. Tank Boat can carry more than one platoon of Indonesian Marines and features a tank-like turret to provide fire support.

After years of development, Tank Boat finally began sea trials off the coast of Banyuwangi, a city in East Java off the island of Bali, on April 28, according to Indonesian defense blog Indomiliter. The Ministry of Defense of Indonesia bought a tanker from defense contractor PT Lundin and will reportedly buy “lots” if the test is successful

PT Lundin designed Tank Boat with Indonesia’s unique geography in mind. The country of 253 million people is made up of 17,508 islands, with only 6,000 of those islands inhabited. That adds up to a staggering 100,000 miles of coastline, more than five times that of the United States. Indonesia faces two challenges: external defense, which could involve the rapid movement of troops from one island to another, and internal piracy, which sees organized crime syndicates using the country’s vast network of islands to hide and organize attacks.