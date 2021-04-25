Indonesia finds submarine broken into 3 pieces and leaves 53 crew for dead

Indonesia left the 53 crew of submarine missing early Wednesday morning in waters north of Bali after finding the submersible split into three parts at a depth of more than 2600 feet.

“With great sorrow, as head of the Indonesian Armed Forces, soldiers (…) Have fallen while fulfilling their duty to the north of Bali. On behalf of all the soldiers and the family of the Armed Forces, I express my deepest condolences to the families of the fallen. May God give you serenity ”, he declared Hadi tjahjanto, Chief of the Army, at a press conference.

Yudo Margano, Chief of the Navy, stated that the submarine KRI Rigel, from Singapore To aid in the search, I locate the KRI-Nanggala-402 split in three at a depth of about 838 meters and stressed that the accident was not due to human error.

The authorities, who on Saturday considered the submarine sunk but still hoped to find a live crew member, suspect that it began to suffer cracks when it was between 1300 and 1600 feet below the surfaceIt was not designed to descend further.

Hundreds of people in boats and helicopters of the Marine Indonesia have combed the area without rest in recent days aided by the sonar system and other equipment the waters north of the island of Bali where contact with the submarine was lost KRI Nanggala-402, made in Germany in 1978, during some military maneuvers.

In addition to Singapore, Australia, India and USA, with special equipment that can help to locate the submarine.

In the case of USA, the US Navy’s Boeing P-8 Poseidon, designed for antisubmarine warfare missions and interception of vessels, was scheduled to be incorporated into the search, but the Indonesian authorities have not confirmed its arrival at the moment.

According to information from the Indonesian Army, the submarine The dive began at 3:46 a.m. local time on Wednesday (8:46 p.m. GMT on Tuesday) and about 15 minutes later the loading of torpedo tube number 8 began.

The last communication with the crew took place at 4:25 local time (21:25 GMT on Tuesday) and before authorizing the launch of the torpedo, the connection with the ship was lost.

Indonesia currently has a fleet of five submarines, two of German manufacture, including the missing one, which was acquired in 1981, and three manufactured in Korea of South.