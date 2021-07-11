Indomitable Mind and Eternal Radiance of a Memoryless Mind are praised for showing their male characters cry

Much is said about how women and the community are represented LGBTQ in television series and movies. Years of reaffirming negative, limited, and ignorant clichés fostered fanciful and misguided attitudes and expectations in real life; after all, these media reflect the society in which they are created and at the same time serve as inspiration to the audience. Of course, there are already many avenues that allow both the creator and the audience to educate themselves much more about these topics and learn to ask for a more up-to-date and realistic representation.

Unfortunately, what little is talked about is the heterosexual, white male figure. Since the machismo they represent still permeates society, it is very common to forget that the negative results of this system can also be seen among them. The classic straight white male is the idyllic figure of the alpha male who does not allow himself to express his feelings because any tendency that leads you to cry is automatically seen as feminine and weak. If we carefully analyze the movies and series where characters like this really cry, without being a cause for mockery, or without it being a single second where the veil of their security is lost for a moment, the reality is that we are facing few examples.

Pop Culture Detective published a few days ago a video essay called Boys Don’t Cry (Except When They Do) where he analyzes the context and the way in which these moments are presented where the protagonist and another male character shed genuine tears. The revelation is that unconsciously the viewer receives crying better when the character is colored, gay or takes for pathetic for the laughter of the public. It also explains how only under certain circumstances that do not threaten his classical masculinity can a man cry, but it is still rare to meet characters who do so because of a heightened sensitivity.

Indomitable Mind – 97% is a clear example of this. While other films need to show the war or the loss of a loved one (usually a violent woman) so that the protagonist cries a little, this film starring Matt Damon shows us his character crying at a time where all feelings overwhelm him, love, uncertainty, sadness, etc. What makes this moment even more relevant is the fact that he does not hide his feelings and instead seeks solace in the embrace of the character played by Robin Williams.

Another example is Eternal Radiance Of A Mind Without Memories – 93% when the character played by Jim Carrey is crying in his car. It is certainly a time when he cries alone, but he does not do it to hide his feelings and to continue being a macho in front of others; in fact, he does it at that moment because that is when he can no longer ignore what he feels and with it comes a revelation about his romantic relationships. An important part for this type of crying in the male figure to be seen as more positive is that it has a background of emotional connection.

The common thing is to see a character cry for a second who in a few minutes will continue to fight against evil; or to see them cry in a lonely way without wasting time to be able to return to their masculine facade. Even watching them collapse in the face of insanity is still a drastic narrative need to have these kinds of scenes. Instead, the most effective way to break down prejudice is by showing on screen men who cry for various reasons and who can do so in front of other men who will try to help them instead of mocking or minimizing the moment.

It is very common to have scenes where women can speak frankly about what they feel, from heartbreak to fear, with their friends. Usually in these moments there are many tears, words of reassurance, and physical contact to demonstrate your togetherness. Instead, this is really strange to see on the screen, but it is definitely necessary to normalize it so that men free themselves from certain prejudices that still carry the idea that “men do not cry” or that the expression of their feelings before other men are “gay”.

