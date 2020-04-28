If there’s a game that looked like it was never going to be released in Nintendo Switch, that is Indivisible, since, after being confirmed for the other platforms (in which it is already available) for the past October 8, 2019, it indefinitely delayed its launch. Although a few days ago the alarms of those who wait for this title returned to jump because everything indicated that on July 16 it would finally reach the Japanese hybrid consoles, now these alarms should be sounding louder than ever, because the European eShop has indicated a new launch date, much closer than you might expect.

Indivisible would arrive today in digital format on Nintendo Switch, according to the European eShop

The Nintendo Switch eShop It is the virtual store managed by the Big N, so the launch dates indicated in it should be 100% reliable, unless there is an error, since we are all human and this could happen. That being said, this store already has set a date for the release of Indivisible in the European territory, but it is much earlier than you might think, since this date is precisely today, April 28, 2020, so this title that is highly anticipated by users of the hybrid console should be available throughout the day. In this way, this European launch would be several months ahead of what was believed to be the first release in the hybrid, the Japanese, which would not be the first time it occurs, since on many occasions, especially indie games , have been launched a few months apart in the different territories.

See also

And you, will you get a copy of Indivisible on the hybrid console of the Big N or, since it has been “so long” since it was first launched, you have already played it on one of the other platforms on the what is available?

Font 1, Font 2: eShop

Related