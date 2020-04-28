Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

After a long and complex development process, Indivisible debuted in early October 2019 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. However, Lab Zero Games and 505 Games promised a Nintendo Switch version years ago.

Unfortunately, this port could not debut with the rest of the RPG versions. A few months ago the companies confirmed that Indivisible for Switch was still in development, but that it would take a few months to debut.

If you want to play Indivisible on Switch, we have great news for you, because the wait is over. The RPG was released by surprise today for the hybrid console.

Indivisible already debuted in the Switch eShop

That’s right, you can now download Indivisible from the Nintendo Switch eShop. The RPG has a special launch price, so you can get it in exchange for $ 23.99 USD for a limited time.

Later, its regular price will be $ 29.99 USD, so we recommend that you take advantage of the promotion. At the time of purchase you will receive 120 gold points to redeem for other products in the eShop.

The game is available in digital format, so you’ll need a little free space on your console to enjoy it. Downloading Indivisible on Switch will take up only 3.6 GB of space.

On the other hand, you will have no problem knowing its history, as it has support in languages ​​such as Spanish, English, Italian, French, German, among others. The title can be enjoyed in the TV, laptop and desktop modes of the console.

Indivisible is now available for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC. You visit this link to learn more information related to the RPG.

