Four MLS teams took the first steps on the road Wednesday to play again, allowing their players to use the training grounds for individual practices.

Sporting Kansas City, Atlanta United, Orlando City and Inter Miami allowed their players entry for extremely controlled, voluntary training on the first day the league allowed it.

Nashville, Real Salt Lake, Los Angeles FC and Houston are among the other 26 teams planning to start individual practice on Thursday. There are more clubs that have the same scheduled for next week.

In Orlando, the entire team showed up.

“Of course, it is the first step, although there is still a long way to go,” said Orlando City Uruguayan midfielder Mauricio Pereyra. “It is the beginning. We are training alone and then we will have small groups and we hope that soon we can train with the whole team. ”

Other sports in America are ready to follow in the footsteps of MLS.

The NBA will open its small-group facilities on Friday in places where local restrictions were relaxed. NASCAR will return to racing at Darlington Raceway on May 17, with no spectators. The UFC will host the first of three amateurless events in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday. The National Women’s Soccer League also began allowing individual coaching.

On March 12, the MLS suspended the season due to the coronavirus pandemic, closed all facilities, and asked players to stay in their teams’ city.

Last Friday, when MLS announced that it would allow individual practice, it asked teams to apply first for league approval. Some have not completed the process.

Other sets are in areas that continue to containment rules to limit transmission of COVID-19 or await approval from local health authorities before continuing with their plans.

Sporting Kansas City asked to give players personal access to its facilities for security reasons. He argued that some soccer players could be recognized and approached in public parks, in addition to other fields not being in good condition, which could cause injuries.

Some teams just can’t open for practice yet. In Seattle, a city hit hard by the coronavirus, isolation orders remain in place until May 31. Other states and cities have similar provisions.

The protocols for individual training include limiting access to the facilities only to essential personnel, disinfecting all equipment after each session and applying diagnostic measures such as temperature controls, staggered entry and exit of players and personnel, as well as respect for a safe distance in designated parking spots.