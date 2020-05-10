Visiting the CDPP in 2018, Professor Robert Pindik of MIT gave a lecture on the social cost of carbon. Carbon emissions lead to global warming, and a 2-degree increase in the planet’s temperature carries huge costs: fertile regions become deserts and rising sea levels flood coastal cities.

For 2030, the country will need to have some plan to put a price on the carbon emitted

Photo: Disclosure / Estadão

The way to avoid such an occurrence is to compel all countries to charge an emissions tax. Why does it have to be charged to all countries? If only one of them taxed the industries that burn coal, the private return of investments in products that use coal would fall in that country, factories would move to another country that does not tax emissions, and global pollution would continue to increase.

In the first chapter of his book Economics for the Common Good, Jan Tirole, the winner of the 2014 Nobel Prize in Economics, begins by discussing the relationship between economics and society, between private benefit and the “common good”, using the example the social cost of carbon. Its theme is the difference in motivation in the pursuit of private profit and in the pursuit of the well-being of all.

In public policy decisions, the latter should prevail, and in addition to considering the effect of externalities, as occurs in carbon emissions, it is necessary to understand the difference between social returns and private returns. Investments in basic sanitation – sewage and water treatment – have a private return given by the difference between the costs and the revenues collected from those who use these services, which is internalized by the company that produces the service. To achieve social return, it is necessary to add to it the gains from the improvement of health conditions. The company’s interest is in maximizing private profit, but society’s interest is in maximizing social well-being, which justifies the company charging a lower price, with the government covering the difference through a subsidy.

How to assess the social cost of carbon? How to evaluate the social benefit of an investment in basic sanitation? Economists have the appropriate models, but in order to forward the answer, I must return to the theme of my last article discussing the role of the discount rate, the value of which differs between populist and altruistic governments.

Populist governments prefer immediate gains in popularity and, therefore, their discount rates are very high, which reduces the present value of benefits earned by future generations. Such governments are not interested in investments in sanitation, and this is one reason for the contempt that the populist government of Donald Trump has on the social cost of carbon.

Tirole also argues that we are all victims of misperceptions. Entrepreneurs give greater weight to conditions that affect their profit, which is important, but profit maximization cannot be the only criterion used in public policy decisions. It is understandable that anyone who worked for decades to build a company revolts against a government measure that, in a pandemic, imposes restrictions that overturn its revenue and endanger the company’s survival. It is up to the government to make it clear why it imposed that restriction, and to ensure that as far as possible it will compensate the company through cash transfers. The perception of an entrepreneur is obtained by the history of building his company, while the perception of the government has to be motivated by the search for the common good that, in this case, justifies the transfer.

Talking about perceptions Tirole uses the example of photography by Ailan Kurdy, a 4-year-old Syrian boy found dead on a Turkish beach in 2015, which symbolizes the tragedy of those who migrate to Europe in precarious conditions. The impact of the photo exceeded that of the information on the hundreds of deaths crossing the Mediterranean. He quotes a phrase attributed to Stalin: “The death of one person is a tragedy, but the death of 100,000 people is a statistic”. Stalin was never concerned with the deaths of prisoners in the Gulags. By insisting on his campaign against social isolation, Bolsonaro reveals contempt for the number of deaths, working to return everything to normal, ignoring the pandemic. No surprises. After all, for a communist dictator and for a populist right-wing president who does not respect democratic institutions and values, a huge number of deaths is just a statistic.

