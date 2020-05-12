The Dalian Pro, one of the leading teams in the Chinese soccer Super League, can now train after passing the toughest phase of the coronavirus. Your coach is neither more nor less than Rafa Benítez, former Liverpool, Real Madrid or Newcastle, who narrates the experience of the club and its players to demonstrate that they were free of covid-19.

In his blog, Benítez tried to contribute a different vision of the pandemic from the side of soccer players and coaches and what is being lived in China. The Dalian was out of China when the covid-19 exploded, “When we finished that first phase, China was already beginning to take the first measures to contain COVID-19. Hygienic measures and the confinement of the population by regions to reduce the risk of contagion, “says the Madrid coach.

Benítez was able to travel to Liverpool, his family’s place of residence, and check that everything was in order, although following the recommendations of China, «with mask, glasses, gloves and antibacterial gel ». The Dalian, meanwhile, settled in Marbella to continue the preseason concentration.

Despite the outbreak in Italy and Spain, Rafa says that the Dalian had no suspicions of positives on a campus in which Marek Hamsik or José Salomón Rondón stand out. “Our protocol with the team included taking the temperature twice a day, and disinfecting holding hands whenever we got together to eat. We were in a more remote area of ​​the hotel and you shouldn’t leave the premises, “he explains.

«The first thing we did was go each one to his room, isolated. They called us to do the PCR test and from that moment, we were without leaving the room the following 14 days, us and the staff that stayed with us the whole time, ”he adds of the expedition’s return to China in late February.

“The food was delivered to us in the famous‘ tuppers ’ and bags, with plastic cutlery, all disposable and the employees always came to deliver it, perfectly protected with gloves, mask, glasses and the special suit, “he explains.

The green card

All measures were scarce, with gloves, mask and special suits for workers. «Fortunately nobody tested positive and at the end of the 14 days, again test for everyone and then they give you a green card so that you can show it in any establishment you go to to demonstrate that you do not have the virus. That can be the reality of the teams if the competition resumes, great caution and a lot of control, not only of the footballers, but of all the personnel in contact with them », he explains, about the cleaning demonstration method.

Once the quarantine in China is over, Benítez explains himself in reference to day to day. «The use of masks is normal to move around the street, the antibacterial gel is everywhere“Washing your hands with soap and water is a constant and keeping the ‘safety distance’ is something you have in your head without having to think about it.”