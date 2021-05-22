Inditex, owner of the Zara brand, will close all stores in Venezuela: local partner

CARACAS, May 22 (Reuters) – All Zara stores will close in Venezuela in the coming weeks as a trade agreement between Spanish giant Inditex, owner of the brand, and its local partner comes under review, a Phoenix World Trade spokesman said.

Phoenix World Trade, based in Panama and led by businessman Camilo Ibrahim, confirmed the decision, after keeping the Zara, Pull & Bear and Bershka franchises, brands owned by Inditex, open since 2007 in the South American country, despite the crippling economic crisis.

The company informed Reuters that the last five stores of the well-known Inditex brands in Venezuela will stop operating. The closures occur when Inditex, the world’s largest clothing retail group, reduces hundreds of small points of sale in the countries where it operates to favor large stores.

“Phoenix World Trade is re-evaluating the commercial presence of its franchised brands Zara, Bershka and Pull & Bear in Venezuela, to make it consistent with the new integration and digital transformation model announced by Inditex,” the company said to a request from Reuters.

“The five stores that remained open … will cease to operate in the coming weeks,” the statement added.

Spanish group Inditex did not respond to Reuters’ request for information.

Inditex plans to close up to 700 stores in Europe, as well as 100 in America and another 400 in other parts of the world this year.

In the case of Venezuela, all the Spanish retailer’s stores will close just as local businessmen take advantage of the oxygen brought to the economy by a partial dollarization authorized by President Nicolás Maduro to face the United States sanctions and the years of hyperinflation.

In at least three large shopping centers in the country, the wide spaces occupied by stores with the Zara, Bershka and Pull & Bear brands are already empty, said two executives of the shopping center sector under anonymity, because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the decision.

Three stores closed in May in the capital, according to Reuters witnesses. The Zara stores open until last week in Caracas offered clothes from the spring collection.

Since 2007, Inditex has handed over to Phoenix World Trade the operation of the stores in Venezuela. At that time, to import clothes, businessmen had to buy dollars from the government, under tight exchange controls that occasionally left stores empty during the socialist government.

Phoenix had managed to keep them stocked, along with other global brand franchises that it also manages, dodging changing regulations and even the long quarantine that the government ordered to face the global coronavirus pandemic since March 2020.

The exit of Inditex brands occurs when new businesses have opened in the country with imported products, which entrepreneurs can sell with prices in dollars, which shows the changes that have arisen with the flexibility of regulations.

The white walls that block the entrance to a closed Zara store in Caracas heralds the upcoming opening of a Lola store, an unknown brand in the country. According to local sources, the Ibrahim group will reopen the stores with merchandise that they will import, without the commercial agreement with Inditex.

(Reporting by Corina Pons, Mayela Armas, and Victoria Waldersee. Additional information by Sarah Kinosian.)