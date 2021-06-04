Inditex on its 20th birthday and with potential of 11%

Inditex returns to levels of August 2017. Well above pre-pandemic levels, a value is moving that has cost it, and much to recover. But the company has not wasted time, which has invested in changing its previous structure for the one that we will see at full capacity next year in Madrid: when the group’s two macro-stores open in the renovated space of the España Building in the capital square of the same name.

We are talking about 9,000 square meters of surface that will house a Zara, a Zara Home and a Stradivarius. They will open to the public next year and will feature that duality of physical and digital store that the fashion firm wants to mark as a hallmark of the group. It will have all the technological innovations and even a self-collection service. And of course also with the latest in environmental sustainability. New environment and design for a renewed image that will set the pace in the future.

A world that wants to accompany the hand of recovery, which is already maintaining in the market. The value rises in the last month by 2.8% and advances in the year by 23%, forgetting times past 2020, with its stores closed or at half gas.

YTD Inditex quote

In addition, he is on his birthday, which was fulfilled on May 23. It was traded at 14.7 euros per share and on the first day on the market it reached an advance of 22%, with which the accumulated earnings in its twenties, its final balance, is very favorable: with an increase of 115%. . With 6 out of every 10 euros that he has earned invested in dividends.

At present, the potential reaches 11% after the recommendation to raise HSBC’s target price to 36 euros per share for the stock. Also Bryan Garnier until the 33 of the 31 above in his PO or the 30 from the 28 in which Barclays places him.

Although not all firms are of the same opinion. From Mirabaud they do not see any path, with a PO of 30 euros and a recommendation to sell, understanding that a slowdown in Inditex’s growth is likely in the coming years. Your recommendation, sell the stock.

Read more

Inditex “registers a major bearish turn in the strictest short term, after marking a new yearly high and bulging overbought readings on the MACD oscillator. In this way, we must not ignore a movement that returns the price to the area of ​​the last growing low, projected from 30.02 euros per share, a level that is an approximation to the simple moving average of 40 periods or in the medium term ” , as indicated by the technical analyst of Investment Strategies José Antonio González.

Inditex on daily chart with average amplitude range in percentage, MACD oscillator and trading volume

Inditex technical

As shown for Inditex by the premium technical indicators of Investment Strategies, they indicate that they reach a total score of 8.5 points, from the previous 8, in bullish mode, of the 10 possible. Only in negative is the long-term volume shown, which is decreasing for the value and the amplitude range, also in the same segment, which is increasing. The rest, an upward trend in the medium and long term, total moment, slow and also fast, positive. The volume and volatility, in the medium term, move in value in an increasing and decreasing way, respectively.

If you want to know the most bullish values ​​of the stock market, register for free in Investment Strategies.