Inditex registered losses of 409 million euros during the first quarter of its fiscal year 2020-2021 (from February 1 to April 30), compared to the profit of 734 million a year earlier, as a result of the economic impact of the Covid-19 health crisis, according to informed the Galician company, that reduces your total dividend by 60%, from 0.88 to 0.35 euros, and postpones the payment of the extraordinary one year.

In this context, the group founded by Amancio Ortega has decided to absorb between 1,000 and 1,200 stores in 2020 and 2021, of which between 250 and 300 are located in Spain.

Inditex, which has a network of 7,412 establishments as of April 30, explained that this plan, which includes between 500 and 600 units each year, focuses on stores at the end of their useful life, especially young formats and whose sale can be recover in nearby stores and online, and in units with a low net book value (an average of less than 260,000 euros per store).

“Although the pre-tax result corresponding to the stores to be absorbed represents between 3% and 4% of the group’s total, it is expected to be fully offset by the increase in sales of nearby and online stores and by the efficiencies generated by the improvement in the purchasing function and inventory management, promoting a higher long-term full-price sales volume“, explained the textile firm, which has also specified that this plan represents between 5% and 6% of total sales.

Of the total stores to absorb between this year and next, between 250 and 300 correspond to Zara, followed by Pull & Bear (between 140 and 165) and Bershka (between 135 and 160).

The company’s goal is to have larger, eco-efficient stores, fully digitized and sustainable, in the best locations, and with greater sales capacity.

44% decrease in sales

The quarterly result includes a provision by the conclusion of the space optimization program by 308 million euros. Without that provision, the result would have been negative by 175 million euros.

Inditex sales have fallen 44%, up to 3,303 million euros, despite the fact that up to 88% of the total store fleet was closed in the period, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Also, online sales grew 50% in the quarter and 95% in April.

Equally, Store and online sales at a constant exchange rate decreased by 51% in May and 34% from June 2 to June 8. In those markets where the stores were fully open (54% of the total stores), sales decreased by 16%.

For its part, the operating result (Ebitda) stood at 484 million euros compared to 1,675 million euros a year earlier, 71% lower, while the operating result (Ebit) was negative at 508 million euros compared to the 980 million euros positive a year earlier. Without the provision of 308 million euros, the quarterly Ebit would have been -200 million euros.

Gross margin stood at 1,930 million euros, down from 3,524 million euros a year earlier, standing at 58.4% of sales (59.5% in the first fiscal quarter of 2019), with a inventory that at the end of the quarter was 10% lower, according to the company, whose operating expenses fell by 21% and have been kept under “strict control”.

In this context, marked by the pandemic, the president of Inditex, Pablo Isla, has sent a message of solidarity with all the people who have been victims or have been affected by the Covid-19 in a familiar way, while also expressing gratitude to the Inditex staff around the world, “for their involvement and responsibility”.

“Our priority is the health and safety of our people and our customers. That is why I want to publicly express our appreciation for the high involvement of all our staff during the health emergency and during the return to stores and operating centers. As we have always stated, the most important thing for Inditex is people above any other consideration, and I believe that these circumstances that we are currently experiencing demonstrate this, “said Isla.

Reduce dividend by 60%

Likewise, the company will propose to the general shareholders’ meeting, which will be held the next day. July 14 the distribution of a dividend of 0.35 euros gross per sharen, charged to freely available reserves, which will be disbursed on November 2, with a decrease of 60% compared to 0.88 euros last year.

According to Inditex, the company’s dividend policy remains “intact”, with a payout of 60%, as well as the complement of a total extraordinary dividend of 0.78 euros per share, whose distribution was scheduled for the years 2020 and 2021, and which will be distributed in 2021 and 2022, which It means postponing the payment for a year.

2.7 billion for the 2020-2022 plan

On the other hand, Isla has presented a 2020-2022 plan that anticipates what the future of Inditex will be, with a investment of 1,000 million to reinforce the commitment to online and 1.7 billion for technologically integrated stores.

This plan supposes, according to Isla, “to complete the project whose bases have been progressively established with significant investments since 2012, which will significantly transform the profile of the company“