“Inditex has exceeded its levels prior to the pandemic and is heading to all-time highs”

– How do you see the situation on Wall Street in the face of the noise generated by inflation?

Investors’ doubts are that inflation can stay at something specific as pointed out by the Federal Reserve or otherwise it has come to stay. At this time, its relevance is increasing due to the fact that core inflation data was published last week that reflected a year-on-year growth rate of around 3%. This same week, on Friday, personal income and expenses will be known, which include the deflator of prices for personal consumption, the PCE, which is the measure preferred by the Federal Reserve. In addition, consumer confidence data that reflects inflation expectations will be known and it will also be a piece of information to take into account this week. Depending on how this data comes out, fears about inflation will calm down or increase.

At the moment the Wall Street indices are on the free rise, there is some price lateralization in the short term due to the recent falls that the Nasdaq has had due to the problems of semiconductor supplies. If we do not have any news of impact such as the PCE or inflation expectations we can return to the US indices, at highs, again.

– Another key is through central banks, do they see Europe better than Wall Street?

The situation in Europe is good, lately Europe is showing strength. This Tuesday the GDP of Germany has remained below expectations, but that means that the stimulus will continue for which the stock markets are grateful. The bullish situation continues, looking good.

The Ibex 35 is building very well, it is trading close to resistances that may cost it a bit more to overcome and it aims to reach 9,355 points. If it exceeds this level, it would go to look for the maximums prior to the pandemic, although there is still enough for this.

– Where do you see value in the Spanish stock market?

In the Ibex 35 we should look at those values ​​that are more linked to economic growth, for example banks and construction companies. In the case of banks, we must look at what Banco Santander and BBVA do. Santander has been able to exceed 3.04 euros, which was resistance, and is now looking for 3.5 euros, which is where the 200-period average is. The prepandemic maximums are at 3.76, which has not yet been exceeded. When we look at Santander we must also watch what BBVA does. This bank has already exceeded the levels prior to the pandemic, since the lows of September 2020, BBVA shares have risen 141%.

We must also look at Inditex, which has launched its cosmetics line, is restructuring stores and focusing its business on Internet sales. It has exceeded its pre-pandemic levels and is heading for € 36.40, which are all-time highs.

Another company that we should look at is Iberdrola, linked to renewable energies, which is lateral between 10 euros and 11 euros per share… so we must watch if it goes out of trend. Other companies to take into account are the hotel and tourist companies and how the Covid-19 passport is progressing and if it is going to favor tourism or not and if the economic opening is going to mean a new outbreak of infections.

– The falls of bitcoin have also been very prominent, how do you see the main cryptocurrency?

Bitcoin is overcoming a difficult few weeks after the Chinese ban on this asset and cryptocurrency mining and the ban on buying Tesla cars with bitcoins.

On Saturday it fell more than 20%. You have to watch that you do not lose the $ 27,900 because if you lose it it would mean significant falls.