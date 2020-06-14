Inditex, the group that manages Zara, Bershka, Pull and Bear stores, among others, announces that it will close 1,200 physical stores worldwide

The coronavirus crisis has caused the Spanish textile group Inditex suffer losses for the first time in its history, with € 409 million left from February to April for the closing of its shops during the pandemic.

In this context, the president of the company, Pablo Isla, presented this Wednesday a plan for the next two years that anticipates what the Inditex of the future: the company will accelerate and expand its strategy for anticipating digital transformation so that online sales account for 25%, while it will close 1,200 stores this year and the next.

According to the figures released today by the group – which in its first fiscal quarter of the previous year earned 734 million euros – sales of Inditex fell 44% between February and April, to 3,303 million euros, because 88% of their shops they have become closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

PLAN OF « CONCENTRATION OF SHOPS«

However, in the presentation of results to analysts, Isla today linked the plan of « concentration of shops« to the strategy of the » last eight years « and its long-term projects, and not to the coronavirus crisis.

Last March, when he released his annual results, Inditex did not advance the number of shops which was scheduled to close in the coming months.

But today it has detailed that the update plan will be continued, which since 2012 3,671 have been opened shops of the new concept of integration in larger spaces.

Within your strategy, Inditex provides for the closure of between 1,000 and 1,200 shops between this year and next, they represent between 5 and 6% of total sales. Of these, about 300 are in Spain.

The closure of establishments will entail a cost of 308 million euros that has been provisioned in their accounts, according to the company, which also plans to open another 450 larger premises.

CAPE THE CRISIS

Isla recalled today that Inditex It has already gone through other difficult times such as the financial crisis of 2018 and that in markets such as China, Japan and South Korea have already reached the sales levels of last year, and, although « it is too early to know how the behavior will be. consumers « , they are acting » normally « when they buy again in the shops.

In any case, Inditex It has also announced an investment of 1,000 million euros to strengthen the online business and another 1,700 million to technologically adapt the shops physical.

The group expects internet sales, which now represent 14% of joint billing, to reach 25% in 2022.

In addition, « the templates will remain stable and, as in the 2012-2020 period, new positions will be offered to all workers in the absorbed establishments, to cover the new needs generated by online integration and individualized shipments to customers, » Isla said. .