Inditex exceeds estimates and earns 421 million euros between February and April

Inditex’s net result in the first quarter was 421 million euros (compared to -409 million euros in the first quarter of 2020), according to a document sent to the CNMV. Due to operating performance and the good evolution of working capital, net cash increased by 25% to 7,176 million euros.

The results of the first quarter of 2021 (February-April) show a progressive recovery, although they have been materially affected by the health situation, with the temporary closure of stores and restrictions on their operation in key markets such as the United Kingdom, France, Germany , Italy, Portugal and Brazil. To minimize the impact, Inditex has actively managed its supply chain, unique inventory and operating expenses.

In this environment, sales for this period stood at 4,942 million euros (3,303 million euros in the first fiscal quarter of 2020. Sales at constant exchange rates grew by 56%. Despite the impact of closures and restrictions , the solidity of the business model is reflected in the high productivity of sales. In the first quarter of 2021, 24% of the business hours were not available due to the restrictions caused by the pandemic. constant change were reduced by 11.5% compared to the first quarter of 2019.

For its part, online sales at constant exchange rates continued to grow significantly (+ 67%) between February and April. The gross margin stood at 2,962 million euros, that is, it reached 59.9% (58.4% in the same period of 2020). Operating expenses grew 19%. All expense lines have shown a favorable evolution. The operating result (EBITDA) was 1,235 million euros (484 million euros in the first quarter of 2020). EBIT was € 569 million, compared to € -508 million in the February-April 2020 period.

Amancio Ortega’s company ended the first fiscal quarter with a net worth attributed to the parent of 13,855 million euros compared to 14,383 in the same period of the previous year.

Zara Beauty

On May 12, Zara launched its own new cosmetics section, Zara Beauty, which offers a wide range of beauty products for eyes, lips, face and nails, with top-quality formulas, in refillable containers and with a palette of more than 130 colors. It is available online and in specific spaces in selected stores. The reception of this line has been very satisfactory.

Dividends

As approved in March 2021, the Board of Directors of Inditex will propose to the General Shareholders’ Meeting the approval of a dividend of 0.70 euros per share charged to the results of fiscal year 2020. This dividend is made up of two equal payments of 0.35 euros per share: the first has already been made on account on May 3, 2021 and the second will be held on November 2, 2021.