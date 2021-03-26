In this context in which the selective Spanish moves, it is difficult to opt for values, although what is known is that vaccination works and is the lifeline of economies, and especially of tourist countries like Spain.

Inditex, CIE Automotive, Aena, Mapfre … ‘stable’ values ​​for times of nervousness

“A delay in the vaccination process and an extension of the lockdown closures is clearly not helping. But if we are clear that the vaccine works, the recovery of normality should be closer and the corrections of cyclical assets can be considered as purchase opportunity provided they focus on the medium and long term “, explains Luis Francisco Ruiz, Investment Strategies Analysis Director.

For those investors who have a constructive bias and trust the recovery there are stocks that offer an opportunity at this time. But, when faced with a more volatile IBEX 35, it is always interesting to go to the beta (β) concept that measures the risk of an asset. The beta of a stock measures the incremental risk that a stock brings relative to an index. Therefore, the beta tries to measure the sensitivity of the stock’s return to market movements.

When the beta is equal to or very similar to 1, it assumes that it is a neutral value that moves very much in line with the benchmark or has the same systematic risk. In the case that the beta is greater than 1 it means that the company has greater volatility than the index, while if the beta is less than 1 it represents more defensive cutoff values ​​or with a lower volatility than the index.

The difference between the beta of a stock or a security and 1 is expressed as a percentage of volatility. A value with Beta 1.75 is 75% more volatile than the market. Similarly, a security with beta 0.7 would be 30% less volatile than the market.

In the case of the Ibex 35, there are values ​​for all tastes. If you are looking for neutral values ​​that move very similar to what the index does, you should stay with Inditex, Acerinox, CIE Automotive, Aena, Mapfre, Indra, Telefónica, Inmobiliaria Colonial … They would be ‘stable’ titles with respect to the index if the five-year beta, collected by Reuters. All of these values ​​have a beta of 1 or very similar.

For those investors who are more risk-tolerant, securities such as IAG (Iberia), BBVA, Meliá Hotels, Banco Santander, Caixabank, Banco Sabadell or Repsol should be analyzed, which have betas ranging from Repsol’s 1.3 to 2.1 of the airline group. While those who want to build a more defensive portfolio with a lower systematic risk should bet on securities such as Grifols, Viscofan, Cellnex, Red Eléctrica, Almirall, Endesa or Iberdrola that have beta ranging from 0 to 0.49 of the electricity company that Directed by Ignacio Sánchez Galán.

In spite of the movements in the stock markets these days, volatility is at its lowest in the last twelve months, although above levels prior to the pandemic. The VDAX index, which measures the volatility of the DAX index, stands at 19 points. The range of the last 52 weeks is located in such a large range between 18.42 points and 64.94 points with a variation in the year of -71.4%.

In the case of the volatility index best known to all investors, the well-known VIX -also called the fear index-, stands at 19.27 points. Like the VDAX, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) is also at the lows of the last twelve months although above levels prior to the beginning of Covid-19. The range of the last 52 weeks on the VIX is also very wide, ranging from 18.87 points to 69.1 points.