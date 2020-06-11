In conclusion, it could be said that of these fourteen reviews that analysts have made after presenting their accounts Inditex approves scraping. Its target price increases just 3% to 26.68 euros per share compared to the average target price it had just a month ago, which stood at 25.92 euros, according to . data.

Of these fourteen reviews, eight firms have raised Inditex’s target price, while four have decided to review it downward and two others have decided to leave it intact. Regarding the recommendations, seven are positive, that is, they rise from hold to buy or sell to hold and only three are negative.

The most positive recommendation received by the company led by Pablo Isla is that of HSBC, which raises the target price from € 29 to € 30 per share, with a bullish potential at the moment of 14.6%. The most negative is that of Berenberg, which gives it a potential downward trend of 19.75% and lowers its valuation from 22 euros to the 21 euros it now gives.

All in all, Inditex has a bullish potential of 4.9% up to 26.68 euros and sports recommendation to keep, according to the consensus of analysts compiled by .. Inditex has 16 purchase recommendations, eleven to maintain and five to sell.

Your first quarterly losses

In its first fiscal quarter, between February and April, Inditex lost 409 million euros, thus registering the first quarterly losses in its history due to the impact of the coronavirus.

The first quarter result includes a provision for the conclusion of the space optimization program for € 308 million. Without that provision, the losses of the group founded by Amancio Ortega would be reduced to 175 million.

The company explained Wednesday that the first quarter accounts have been materially affected by the coronavirus. At the end of the period, 965 stores remained open in 27 markets. Inditex expects all key markets to have reopened in late June.

The Inditex Board of Directors will propose to the General Shareholders Meeting the approval of a ordinary dividend for the fiscal year 2019 of 35 cents per share to be paid on November 2, 2020.

Inditex maintains its dividend policy that combines a 60% ordinary payout and extraordinary dividends. The rest of the extraordinary dividend for the years 2020 and 2021 (78 cents per share) will be paid in the years 2021 and 2022.

On the other hand, Inditex reported that in the coming years the company will be very active in developing its unique fully integrated online and store model. Total investments will be around 900 million euros per year in the period 2020-2022. The investment plan includes a digital investment of 1,000 million euros over these 3 years.

The Galician company also announced that plans to close 1,000 and 1,200 stores this year and next, between 250 and 300 in Spain. Despite this absorption plan, the growth of gross space in the period 2020-2022 will be around 2.5% per year.

