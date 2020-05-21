The forthcoming reopening of Inditex centers, which will already take place in the different regions and which is already progressing in some areas, has led the unions to sign with the company of Amancio Ortega a series of agreements that will bring with them “an adaptation of organizational measures, complex, and where not a few rights run the risk of being ignored”, according to a CCOO release.

As indicated by the union, it has negotiated with the company to establish a prior roadmap to “correct business approaches where union organizations saw certain dangers.” Specifically, extraordinary measures have been agreed as a new turn-based organization -according to health requirements- in such a way that three shifts will be proposed in each work center, which will be the following:

– Three mornings, three afternoons.

– A week in the morning, a week in the afternoon.

– Fixed shifts in the morning and afternoon

According to the union, “if this implies a shorter weekly working day than usual, these hours will be considered as” paid and recoverable “until January 31, 2021.”

As the Workers’ Commissions statement continues, there are also new measures for employees with children with the aim of prioritizing conciliation.

Conciliation

In this way, they say that there will be “respect for the reductions in working hours in any case. As a fundamental right of conciliation, which must also be considered under the parameters of security and the right to health. “

Similarly, the periods of enjoy vacation winter, which must be settled before June 15 of this year, and summer, which will have exceptional planning, limiting people per shift.

On the other hand, one of the most relevant points is that there will be a «reassignment of the workplace and / or functions. Under the fundamental premise of guaranteeing jobs and health, on a temporary basis ».

Inditex has some 30,000 employees in Spain, although not all of them work in stores.

Employees with children

The agreement includes many measures regarding conciliation, especially for families with children, which will include:

– Recoverable paid leave due to family reconciliation circumstances, postponing part of the day to be carried out at another time of the year and readjustment of extra payments in the event of inability to return the day.

– Flexibility of unpaid leave and / or recoverable for needs of facial reconciliation go up to 14 years.

– Adapt and specify the day without reducing it, for those who have family members with a disability equal to or greater than 33%.

– People entitled to the reduction of working hours established in art. 37.6 of E.T, possibility of accumulation of reduction periods for full days, if the deceased resides abroad or has a

disability greater than 33% or recognized dependent character. Cumulative vacation permit regardless of the minor’s place of residence.

– Priority of choice of the holiday period to working people with children under 14 years old in a single parent situation.

– Leave of absence with a job reservation of up to two months to cover personal needs that can be joined with paid leave with due justification.

– Offering greater flexibility to adapt the working hours to the new needs of the working person, always on a voluntary basis.

A monitoring commission will monitor compliance with the agreements.