Inditex shares are falling sharply more than 3.5% and they have come to trade with corrections of more than 4% in the first two hours of contracting for today’s session. And it’s not about making fire from the fallen wood, but it is that su weight in the Spanish selective is like to take it into account.

We are talking about the Spanish listed higher market capitalization, so much so that its weight in the Spanish team is limited by 40% so that it does not weigh as much, and still we must talk about the 11.89% selective.

That is to say, that 11.89% of what the Ibex 35 does is what Inditex’s share price is doing and that is why seeing Inditex drop more than 4% as it fell this morning makes it impossible for us to see the selective in green.

It would take the 17 companies with the smallest capitalization of the selective ranging from Ence to Naturgy through Siemens Gamesa, Merlin Properties, Enagás, Bankinter, Sabadell, Mapfre, Bankia, Colonial, Arcelor, Acciona, Acerinox, Masmóvil, Viscofán, Cie Automtive, Indra, Mediaset and Meliá, compensate by repeating prices from the previous session to cancel the drop of a single cent in Inditex.

What if Banco Santander also drops?

So we have a problem because Santander’s weight is the only one that weighs more than Inditex in the selective Spanish. Specifically, 12.53%, so you would need to add Red Eléctrica, Endesa, ACS, Grifols, IAG and half of Cellnex, repeating changes to compensate the selective one.

And if we have Iberdrola lowering a penny we would have to continue adding to the remaining half of Cellnex, Aena, Caixabank and three quarters of Ferrovial repeating to keep intact the Spanish selective.

That is to say, 28 stocks repeating changes to keep the Ibex the same in the face of a drop of one euro cent in Santander, Inditex and Iberdrola. In other words, we have 60.32% of the Ibex concentrated in 7 values, half in 5 and 25% in two: Santander and Inditex.

So you already know what you have to look at if you want to continue investing exclusively in the Spanish market.

With a Santander that sets new multi-year lows and that is heading at full speed towards the 2009 lows at 1.80 euros and an Inditex that nothing in limbo between its support of 21.25 and 24.50 euros and it cannot break its medium-term moving average, we have selling pressure for a while unless everything is due to a movement to bring the liquidation price of futures and Ibex 35 options expiring tomorrow at 6,500 points, option not disposable.

.