Inditex and other textiles, investigated in France for forced labor to Uighurs

The French National Antiterrorist Prosecutor’s Office has opened a preliminary investigation against several international textile companies, including the Spanish Inditex, for benefiting from forced labor by the Uighur minority in China.

“An investigation has been opened after the presentation of a complaint for benefiting from crimes against humanity,” a French judicial source told . on Thursday.

Last April, a group of NGOs filed a complaint with the French courts against Inditex, Uniqlo, Sketchers and SMCP, among other large firms, which they accuse of benefiting from forced labor to which, according to human rights groups, the Uighur minority is subjected in China’s Xinjiang region, in the northwest of the country.

This area produces approximately 20% of the world’s cotton and, according to the complainants, the cultivation and harvesting work is carried out in part thanks to the forced labor to which the Uighurs (a Central Asian ethnic group of Muslim religion) are subjected by the authorities. Chinese.

These firms are unpunished beneficiaries of a situation of crimes against humanity Nayla Ajaltouni, spokesperson for Étique sur l’étiquette

The opening of the investigation “is a great satisfaction, we had great hope that it would be opened,” Nayla Ajaltouni, spokesperson for Étique sur l’étiquette (Ethics on the label), one of the plaintiffs, told .. “For us, it is a first stage to finally question the responsibility of these firms and their role as unpunished beneficiaries of a situation of crimes against humanity,” he added.

