Inditex and banks drive the Ibex 35 rises above 9,160 integers

Inditex and banks drive the rise of the Ibex 35 to 9,163 integers

The IBEX 35 closes the session in positive after starting the day with falls. Thus, the selective of the Spanish stock market concludes on Monday with a rise of 0.83% to 9,163.6 points driven by the behavior of Inditex and the banking sector as well as tourism stocks such as IAG.

In a week in which investors will have multiple references both political and macroeconomic, among which stand out on Thursday, the meeting of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) and the publication of the inflation data for May in the US, the selective Spanish turned upwards in the middle of the session after starting on the wrong foot on Monday.

The most bullish Ibex 35 stocks today were IAG (Iberia) (2.40%), Banco Sabadell (2.33%) and Inditex (1.85%). They are followed by MERLIN Properties, which appreciates 2.17% and BBVA, 2.13%. On the bearish side, Solaria is the red lantern of the Ibex 35 (-2.35%), followed by PharmaMar (-2.22%) and ArcelorMittal (-1.66%). Siemens-Gamesa cut 1.53% while Endesa lost 0.64%.

Acciona also rises today, with a rebound of 1.93%, after confirming its plans to list its energy subsidiary during the first half of this year after having communicated to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) its intentions by means of a registration document.

This is the step prior to the publication of the definitive informative brochure, scheduled for the next few days, which will include the starting price and the specific date on which the stock market debut will take place on the Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Bilbao Stock Exchanges. and Valencia for negotiation through the Continuous Market.

Regarding the Ibex 35 banks, in a session marked by changes in recommendation by Jefferies, Caixabank and Banco Santander, they also rose, 1.52% and 0.54%, respectively, while Bankinter left a 0.59%.

The aforementioned experts reduce Bankinter’s recommendation to underweight, from hold, although they improve the entity’s target price to 4.15 euros. In addition, it has emerged that Bankinter has adhered to the Code of Good Practices to help companies renegotiate their loans guaranteed by the Official Credit Institute (ICO), as reported this Monday.

On the other hand, they improve that of Caixabank to 3.3 euros, from 2.9; that of BBVA to 6.1 from 5.9; that of Santander up to 2.6 from 2.5 euros.

What’s more, RBC experts improve Inditex price target up to 30 from 29 euros per title.

On the other hand, the Court of First Instance number 5 of Móstoles has annulled an acquisition of shares of the 2012 capital increase of Banco Popular due to defects in the consent, so it has sentenced to Banco Santander to return 30,000 euros to a married couple, plus the legal interest accrued from the date of acquisition of shares.

In the continuous market, the biggest rise is that of Ecoener which is revalued by 6.73%, while the biggest decrease is that of Libertas 7 which is left by 6.67%. The rights of the expansion of the OHL company sink 30.26%.

OHL falls on the stock market until the media breaks, coinciding with the publication of information by Voz Populi that indicates that the company will go to the State Industrial Participations Society (SEPI) only if its restructuring plan, which aims to maintain the activity, does not come to fruition.

Renfe’s board of directors approved on Monday the award of the on-board services contract to Ferrovial, that already provided this service previously, for a total amount of 272 million euros over the next five years.

Spain’s risk premium rises to 67.35 basis points, while the interest of the Spanish 10-year bond advances to 0.47%.

Increases in Europe at the start of the ECB week

The Ibex 35, like the rest of the main European stock exchanges, started a negative week marked by the meeting of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB), in which the institution will publish an update of its macroeconomic forecasts.

“In recent days we have seen how the inflation data for the Euro Zone and its main economies have risen, but remain very far from the ECB’s inflation target, which is why we believe that the president of the central bank, Christine Lagarde, has still some time before “being forced” to contemplate the withdrawal of stimuli, both in the asset programs and in terms of interest rates, ”they indicate from Link Securities.

European stocks are up and the Dax is trading flat. The FTSE 100 is up 00.18%; Cac 40, 0.51% and Mib, 0.91%. The Euro Stoxx 50 rallied by 0.0.27%.

Also on Thursday will be published the consumer price index (CPI) for May in the US, an important reference given the fear that investors are showing that a strong rebound in inflation will accelerate the action of the Federal Reserve.

“Given the latest data on cost inflation and raw material prices for countries that export to the US, it would not be surprising if, as with April, inflation in May would beat the forecast estimate and exceed widely 4%, well above the Fed’s target, ”Link analysts also explain.

“If this happens, and despite the fact that the central bank has reiterated that it will let inflation exceed its target for some time, we do not believe that it can prevent investors from speculating with a potential withdrawal of stimuli earlier than expected. For this reason, in this case, positive news would be taken as negative, while data similar to that expected would be well received by the markets ”, the same experts add.

On the other hand, the price of the large technology multinationals in the United States did not show any significant reaction to the agreement reached this weekend by the G7 finance ministers to set a universal minimum corporate tax of at least 15%.

The euro appreciates against the dollar and it is exchanged for 1,294 greenbacks.

Industry orders in Germany fell 0.2% monthly in April, as reported Monday by the Federal Office of Statistics. Economists consulted by . had forecast a monthly increase of 1.0%, after the March data was revised upwards, from 3.0% to 3.9%.

China’s imports grew in May at their fastest pace in 10 years, driven by rising commodity prices, while export growth fell short of expectations, likely hampered by disruptions caused by COVID-19 cases in the country’s main southern ports.

Exports in dollars grew by 27.9% in May compared to the previous year, which is a slower growth than the 32.3% registered in April and does not meet analysts’ forecasts of 32.1%.

Imports rose 51.1% year-on-year last month, the fastest growth since January 2011, outpacing the 43.1% increase in April, but slower than the 51.5% increase forecast by the survey of ..

In the commodity market, oil prices fall. The Brent of reference in Europe cuts a 0.42%, until the 71.33 dollars; while the WTI fell 0.48% to $ 69.08.

Investors’ attention is focused on the US inflation readings coming out this week and could provide clues as to how long the Federal Reserve will hold out before reducing its monetary support.

Gold is moving away from $ 1,900 and bitcoin is holding on to $ 36,000.