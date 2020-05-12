The combination of MU-MIMO technology and Smart Antenna make AirEngine access points deliver superior signal strength, while spanning 20 percent greater distances than other devices. They also offer the industry’s lowest latency and zero packet loss while roaming, plus the ability to prioritize for specific users, or set policies for more than 6,000 different types of applications.

conclusion

According to the Dell’Oro Group, the need for superior performance and reduced management costs will drive significant interest in Wi-Fi 6 technology starting in 2020, especially towards providers such as Huawei, which offer devices with abundant Features at prices comparable to products with Wi-Fi 4 and Wi-Fi 5.

“We believe Wi-Fi 6 will begin to gain significant momentum as the market shifts from those who adopt the technology early to the mass market, during 2020.”

Huawei redefines WiFi

(Special)

Huawei’s AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 product line already has a significant share of the global market, according to Dell’Oro’s 2019 Wi-Fi 6 market share statistics report, and was also recognized by customers and channel partners through enhancements and exclusive technologies such as smart antennas, lossless roaming and smart application acceleration.

Huawei’s AirEngine range of access points has been specifically designed to meet the challenges of today’s and tomorrow’s wireless network users, helping organizations to offer seamless wireless connectivity to support digital transformation.

