Indira Vizcaíno declares herself the winner in Colima

COLIMA

After the polls close at 8:00 p.m., the PREP anticipates the preliminary results of the elections.

How does the PREP do it?

Through the capture and publication of the data captured by the polling station officials in the tally sheets and counting of the polls that are received at the Data Collection and Transmission Centers.

Is it definitive?

No, the results are preliminary and are only informative, therefore they do not have legal effects.

According to the data revealed, so far, at 9:25 p.m., 4,680 votes have been counted for the governor of Colima.

Morena / Alianza leads with 1,699 votes, followed by the PAN / PRI / PRD alliance with 1,382 and in third place Movimiento Ciudadano with 748.

HERE YOU CAN CHECK THE RESULTS MINUTE BY MINUTE

INDIRA VIZCAÍNO SILVA IS DECLARED WINNER

A few moments ago the candidate Indira Vizcaíno declared herself the winner and thus shared it in a video on social networks.

Accompanied by her family and the presidents of Morena and Alianza, she said the following:

Thank you all very much for joining us, not only now, but for joining us throughout this electoral process, 90 days of the campaign, it has been a very intense day. I am very happy because the people of Colima gave a clear sample of high citizen participation, we must continue to encourage and promote it. Thank you to everyone who voted in hopes of bringing the fourth transformation to our state. This decision will bring about true change, a new chapter in the history of our state, thank you for your vote of confidence. Our state was painted Brown, it was painted with hope. “ We Colima won because for the first time in the history of Colima we will have a government that will be at the service of the people and never again at the service of a few, “he declared in his message.

HERE WE LEAVE ALL INDIRA’S SPEECH

*** MJPR ***