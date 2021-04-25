Indignation with a Vox sympathizer who wished the death of Pablo Iglesias “because he is a son of a bitch”

Pablo Iglesias, candidate of United We Can. (Photo: NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A supporter of the far-right party Vox has caused outrage on social networks for the words she has dedicated to Pablo Iglesias, candidate of United We Can in the May 4 elections in Madrid, and his partner, the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero.

The elderly woman was interviewed during a rally of the far-right formation in Parla (Madrid) by a reporter from the newspaper El Plural.

Asked about the threats received by Iglesias, who received an envelope with four bullets for him and his family, the woman answers the following: “Pablo Iglesias, it’s a pity that he’s not in the other neighborhood.”

″ Why? ”Asks the journalist.

“Because he’s a son of a bitch,” replies the woman.

“But man, wishing someone death, isn’t that a bit strong?” Says the reporter.

“No, I do not wish him death,” says the lady, “I wish him to go to his fucking country.”

Although that “fucking country” is Spain, since Iglesias is Spanish and that is how the reporter makes him see it, the woman does not give her arm to twist (pun intended): “Is he from here? Well! It should be seen ”.

His partner, who had remained silent, points out that he “supports Venezuela a lot” and asks “that he go with those from Venezuela.”

When the journalist tells them that Iglesias “is a candidate like any other, just like Santiago Abascal,” the first of the women adds something that she had been saved and needed to say: “And the woman, lower her panties more” .

The video has caused the logical indignation of many on social networks:

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

Vox’s strategy to normalize hate speech

Subtle but direct: Pablo Iglesias’ ‘dart’ to Minister Robles in ‘LaSexta Noche’

Sánchez, on the extreme right: “We have to admit it, our democracy has a problem”

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.