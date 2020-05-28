Several Puerto Rican artists rejected on Wednesday through social networks the death at the hands of African-American Police officers George Floyd that occurred 48 hours ago in Minneapolis (Minnesota, USA).

The outrage that led thousands of people to protest against these incidents on Tuesday night in Minneapolis also reached the artistic class of the Caribbean island, which showed their disapproval with this type of behavior by some members of the Police of the North American country. .

“I cannot remove this image from my head. I cannot remain silent while every day innocent people die because of their skin color,” said Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi through his account on the Instagram social network, words that it is accompanied by a photo of Floyd with his head against the ground, who presses a police officer with his knee.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, an artist from Puerto Rican parents residing in the United States, also uses social media, in this case Twittter, to denounce the situation experienced by Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police officers.

Puerto Rican singer Kany García opts for Instagram to denounce the situation experienced by the African-American man and points out “Let VIRAL be done, until this murderous police officer arrests him and his accomplices who defended him and did not give a damn for his life.”

“This image makes my gut roll !!!!! As people approached asking for mercy, as #georgefloyd said that he could not breathe and how the policeman did not lower the pressure on his leg, but kept pressing until he KILLED him against the pavement in front everyone who passed by. #justicia “, the singer-songwriter reproaches.

The event repudiated by Puerto Rican artists on Tuesday caused thousands of people to protest against what they consider to be unjustified abuse.

The protest began at the location of Floyd’s death and ended in front of a nearby police station, where riot police fired gas and rubber bullets at protesters after some damage, according to local media.

The protesters marched to the cry “I can’t breathe!”, The same one that Floyd uttered while one of the officers held him immobilized for minutes with his knee on his neck.